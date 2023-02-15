ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY OF LAKE SHOR

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY OF LAKE SHORE LAKE SHORE, MINNESOTA 2023 STREET IMPROVEMENTS General Notice The City of Lake Shore (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: 2023 Street Improvements Widseth Project No. 2022-12025 Notice is hereby given ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS for construction of the 2023 Street Improvements project will be received by the Lake Shore City Council, until 10:30 AM local time on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at which time all bids will be opened and read aloud via an online meeting. The project consists of the following construction items and approximate quantities: DESCRIPTION UNIT QUANTITY FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION SQ YD 11,000 BITUMINOUS MIXTURE TON 3,350 AGGREGATE BASE CU YD 2,000 No bid will be considered unless it is electronically submitted through QuestCDN vBid (Online Bidding ONLY) prior to 10:30 AM on the 8th day of March, 2023. No paper bids will be accepted. Bid security must be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid security, payable to Owner, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid as a guarantee that the bidder, if successful, will enter into a contract with the City for the work described in the proposal. This deposit will be subject to forfeiture as provided by law. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Widseth Inc., 7804 Industrial Park Road, Baxter, MN 56425. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office by calling 218-829-5117 to schedule an appointment and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Digital Bidding Documents can be downloaded online for $25.00 at www.widseth.com by clicking the “Bid Documents” tab near the upper right-hand corner of the screen or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #8399811 on the website’s project search page. An additional $45.00 will be charged to electronically bid the project. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance. The Owner reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of sixty (60) days after the scheduled closing time set for receiving bids. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, to reject any or all bids, and to award the Contract to the lowest responsible bidder. Instructions to Bidders. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. This Advertisement is issued by: Owner: City of Lake Shore By: Teri Hastings Title: City Administrator Date: February 9, 2023 (Feb. 15, 2023) 194443