2022 Annual Disclosure Statement City of Backus, Minnesota TIF District 1-1 Eveland’s Inc Current net tax capacity $30,624 Original net tax capacity $22,388 Captured net tax capacity $8,236 Principal & Interest Payments due in 2023 $7,850 Tax Increment received in 2022 $8,721 Tax Increment expended in 2022 $8,799 Month and year of first Tax Increment receipt 6/2015 Date of required Decertification 12/31/2023 Total increased property taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies $ ‐ Additional information regarding the City’s TIF District(s) may be obtained from: Ms. Ann Swanson, Clerk‐Treasurer 112 King Street PO Box 44 Backus, MN 56435‐0044 218.947.3221 clerk@uslink.net (July 19, 2023) 242016