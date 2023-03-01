Gymnastics: Harguth places 33rd at state

ST. PAUL — Brainerd Warrior gymnast Josie Harguth, a Pequot Lakes senior, scored an 8.55 on the balance beam to place 33th at the Class 2A state individual meet Saturday, Feb. 25, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

It was Harguth’s third straight season competing on beam at the state individual meet. She finished 36th overall in beam competition last year at state.

Another Warrior, senior Brenna Deason, scored an average of 9.425 on the vault to finish 11th at state.