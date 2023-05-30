99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Whitefish Chain Yacht Club lists summer classes

Classes include boating safety and swimming, events include carboard boat races

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Whitefish Chain Yacht Club board announces the following 2023 classes and events with its mission of "safety on the water."

Read more 'Things To Do'

  • June 6 and July 6: Youth boating safety classes in conjunction with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Water Patrol for ages 12-17 at Zorbaz in Crosslake.
  • July 10-14, 17-21 and 24-28: Youth water safety/swimming classes at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground in Crosslake.
  • June 15 and July 14: Women at the Helm classes at Bertha Boatworks for women who would like to get more comfortable at the helm of their boats. Jonny and Jody Wallin are instructors.
  • June 17: The club is a sponsor of the annual Antique and Classic Wood Boat Rendevous at Moonlite Bay featuring vintage wooden boats and other classic boats on the docks.
  • Aug. 12: Cardboard boat races at Moonlite Bay, featuring teams trying to paddle their homemade cardboard boats around the buoys.

For WCYC members, plans for the spring member dinner June 10 at Riverside Inn are underway.

The location and date for the fall member dinner will be announced later.

For more information on events and membership, visit www.wcyc.info .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group to meet June 1 in East Gull Lake
May 30, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
053023-breezy-belle-bbt.jpg
Local
Breezy Point Women's Club to meet June 7
May 29, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lake Shore City Council May 22, 2023.jpg
Local
Zorbaz request to install solar carport in Lake Shore denied
May 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
053023-breezy-belle-bbt.jpg
Local
Breezy Point Women's Club to meet June 7
May 29, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A black bear roams Minnesota's north woods. Forum News Service file photo by Steve Kohls.
Minnesota
Black bear injures woman with dog in central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
CSAH 77 roundabout detour map 2023.png
Local
Lower Roy Lake Road in Nisswa isn’t a detour route
May 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt