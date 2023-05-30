Whitefish Chain Yacht Club lists summer classes

CROSSLAKE — The Whitefish Chain Yacht Club board announces the following 2023 classes and events with its mission of "safety on the water."

June 6 and July 6: Youth boating safety classes in conjunction with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Water Patrol for ages 12-17 at Zorbaz in Crosslake.

July 10-14, 17-21 and 24-28: Youth water safety/swimming classes at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground in Crosslake.

June 15 and July 14: Women at the Helm classes at Bertha Boatworks for women who would like to get more comfortable at the helm of their boats. Jonny and Jody Wallin are instructors.

June 17: The club is a sponsor of the annual Antique and Classic Wood Boat Rendevous at Moonlite Bay featuring vintage wooden boats and other classic boats on the docks.

Aug. 12: Cardboard boat races at Moonlite Bay, featuring teams trying to paddle their homemade cardboard boats around the buoys.

For WCYC members, plans for the spring member dinner June 10 at Riverside Inn are underway.

The location and date for the fall member dinner will be announced later.

For more information on events and membership, visit www.wcyc.info .