Whitefish Chain marketing group seeks to reach more short-term rental owners

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — While nearly 70 short-term vacation rental owners in Crosslake and Ideal Township are paying a required lodging tax, more need to follow suit, according to the Whitefish Area Lodging Association, which administers the tax.

WALA is made up of 85 lodging facilities — including resorts, hotels, townhomes, bed and breakfasts, and home rentals in Crosslake and Ideal Township — that charge a 1% lodging tax to help market the area.

All WALA properties are listed on the association’s website at whitefish.org . That includes the 69 short-term rentals that currently pay the lodging tax.

Read more from Nancy Vogt





WALA’s research has shown that there are more such properties that should be paying the tax as required by ordinance to promote tourism in the Whitefish Chain area.

Whitefish.org provides exposure to lodging options in Crosslake and Ideal Township. It’s a one-stop shop to find out what to do and where to stay in the Whitefish Chain area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 1% tax, 95% goes to marketing efforts through ads on radio, smart TVs, YouTube and social media. WALA’s target areas include the St. Cloud-Sartell area, St. Paul and Minneapolis suburbs, Rochester, Duluth and North and South Dakota.

I love the fact that we have a local group like WALA that can partner with other tourism groups in the area. You are a community partner as well as a marketing arm. Lynn Scharenbroich, Black Pine Beach Resort

The remaining 5% of the tax covers administrative costs.

WALA’s annual budget almost doubled in the past five years, from around $80,000 per year to $150,000 per year.

WALA also is a community partner, said Lynn Scharenbroich, a founding member.

“I love the fact that we have a local group like WALA that can partner with other tourism groups in the area,” she said. “You are a community partner as well as a marketing arm.”

History of WALA

The purpose was to try to get people to come to the Whitefish Chain area. ... That was how resorts paid to market. Lynn Scharenbroich

WALA started in the mid-1990s as a group of local resorters who were trying to promote the fall season.

There was no fee to join the group.

“The purpose was to try to get people to come to the Whitefish Chain area,” said Scharenbroich, longtime owner of Black Pine Beach Resort on the chain’s Pig Lake with her husband, Bob.

ADVERTISEMENT

To that end, the group partnered with Whitefish Golf Club to host what became an annual golf scramble to raise funds to market the Whitefish Chain resorts. Resorts donated prizes, including sweatshirts and other apparel, resort stays, etc.

We have an identity. We're not the Brainerd lakes area. We’re the Whitefish Chain. We’re a destination that we feel is different than going to the Brainerd lakes area. Tim Berg, Bay View Lodge

“That was how resorts paid to market,” Scharenbroich said.

Other marketing income before the lodging tax was enacted came from grants from what is now called Explore MN Tourism, where the golf scramble proceeds paid for the grant match; and a tabloid resorters created touting fall in the Whitefish Chain area was funded through ads from area businesses.

The original group of resorters covered any other expenses on their own or sought other sponsorships.

We want to highlight the Whitefish Chain identity is what this group is about. Tim Berg

Then the idea to impose a lodging tax surfaced and began in 1999. Ideal Township is the administrator, so those township voters had to approve the tax.

“We want to highlight the Whitefish Chain identity is what this group is about,” said Tim Berg, owner of the longtime family-owned Bay View Lodge on the chain’s Rush Lake.

In the heyday of mom-and-pop resorts, the Whitefish Chain resorts wanted a separate identity from “the Brainerd lakes area.” They still do.

“We have an identity. We're not the Brainerd lakes area. We’re the Whitefish Chain,” Berg said. “We’re a destination that we feel is different than going to the Brainerd lakes area.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scharenbroich agreed.

“So if you have something in place already … your area already had a vision long ago for itself to be something special — why, if you're having success with that effort, would you want to roll yourself into somebody else's big dough ball?” she said.

The resorting properties on the chain each has its own story, Berg said, and they can work collaboratively to fill their cabins.

We all work together. No one is more important than the other. Bob Scharenbroich, Black Pine Beach Resort

Years ago, that meant sharing with each other what days they had openings. If one resort was full, it could refer a potential vacationer to a resort that had an open cabin.

“We just wanted to keep them in the area,” Bob Scharenbroich said. “We get them introduced to the area, and then they introduce other people.”

With the growth of short-term vacation rentals in the past five years, WALA is trying to connect with those property owners in Crosslake and Ideal Township.

Because the Whitefish Chain has lost many major resorts over the years, the Scharenbroichs and Berg see the need for area short-term rentals to fill the void.

In the end, they want to see the Whitefish Chain community succeed; they want to bring attention to the Whitefish Chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all work together. No one is more important than the other,” Bob Scharenbroich said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.