Where can I buy a paper copy of the Echo Journal?
Yes, you can still buy our weekly printed Echo Journal newspaper!
The Echo Journal newspaper - a combination of area papers that your mom and dad, and your grandparents, friends and neighbors put their wedding notices, births of their babies and obituaries in - and have read for generation after generation is still available in printed newspaper form - to buy, take home, and read every week.
Read the local city council news about what's being planned in your city. Find out the many events and activities are taking place in your town and the surrounding area. Keep track of the plays and the outcomes in the sports your kids and your friends kids are in. Learn what you really need to know to be part of your community.
The following participating business are the places where your will find the newest issue of our printed, single copy Echo Journal available for sale. A new issue every Wednesday.
Pine and Lakes Echo Journal Single Copy locations: (As of 102822.)
Backus:
- Godfrey’s Super Valu
- Corner Store
Crosslake:
- Moonlight Square Convenience
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- Reeds County Market
- Crosslake Ace Hardware
Jenkins:
- Speedway – Hwy 371
- Speedway – Hwy 371 (Next to A-Pine)
Merrifield:
- Speedway
Nisswa:
- Triangle Store
- Schaefers Foods
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
Pequot Lakes:
- Pequot Lakes Super Valu
- Speedway – Patriot Ave
- Pelican Square
- Thurlow Hardware
Pine River:
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- Pine River Family Market
- Station 371
Or - you can subscribe and get the Echo Journal delivered once a week to your door - and/or everyday on your computer, tablet or cellphone!
Use this link
to find out more!