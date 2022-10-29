Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
Explainer
Where can I buy a paper copy of the Echo Journal?

Yes, you can still buy our weekly printed Echo Journal newspaper!

112322-pej-holiday-cover.jpg
Detail from Nov. 23, 2022 PineandLakes Echo-Journal.
By Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
October 29, 2022 03:01 PM
The Echo Journal newspaper - a combination of area papers that your mom and dad, and your grandparents, friends and neighbors put their wedding notices, births of their babies and obituaries in - and have read for generation after generation is still available in printed newspaper form - to buy, take home, and read every week.

Read the local city council news about what's being planned in your city. Find out the many events and activities are taking place in your town and the surrounding area. Keep track of the plays and the outcomes in the sports your kids and your friends kids are in. Learn what you really need to know to be part of your community.

The following participating business are the places where your will find the newest issue of our printed, single copy Echo Journal available for sale. A new issue every Wednesday.

Pine and Lakes Echo Journal Single Copy locations: (As of 102822.)

Backus:

  • Godfrey’s Super Valu
  • Corner Store
102822-echo-journal-full.jpg
Echo Journal

Crosslake:

  • Moonlight Square Convenience
  • Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
  • Reeds County Market
  • Crosslake Ace Hardware

Jenkins:

  • Speedway – Hwy 371
  • Speedway – Hwy 371 (Next to A-Pine)

Merrifield:

  • Speedway

Nisswa:

  • Triangle Store
  • Schaefers Foods
  • Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Pequot Lakes:

  • Pequot Lakes Super Valu
  • Speedway – Patriot Ave
  • Pelican Square
  • Thurlow Hardware

Pine River:

  • Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
  • Pine River Family Market
  • Station 371

Or - you can subscribe and get the Echo Journal delivered once a week to your door - and/or everyday on your computer, tablet or cellphone! Use this link to find out more!

