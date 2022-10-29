Where can I buy a paper copy of the Echo Journal?

The Echo Journal newspaper - a combination of area papers that your mom and dad, and your grandparents, friends and neighbors put their wedding notices, births of their babies and obituaries in - and have read for generation after generation is still available in printed newspaper form - to buy, take home, and read every week.

Read the local city council news about what's being planned in your city. Find out the many events and activities are taking place in your town and the surrounding area. Keep track of the plays and the outcomes in the sports your kids and your friends kids are in. Learn what you really need to know to be part of your community.

The following participating business are the places where your will find the newest issue of our printed, single copy Echo Journal available for sale. A new issue every Wednesday.

Pine and Lakes Echo Journal Single Copy locations: (As of 102822.)

Backus:

Godfrey’s Super Valu

Corner Store

Echo Journal

Crosslake:

Moonlight Square Convenience

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Reeds County Market

Crosslake Ace Hardware

Jenkins:

Speedway – Hwy 371

Speedway – Hwy 371 (Next to A-Pine)

Merrifield:

Speedway

Nisswa:

Triangle Store

Schaefers Foods

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Pequot Lakes:

Pequot Lakes Super Valu

Speedway – Patriot Ave

Pelican Square

Thurlow Hardware

Pine River:

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Pine River Family Market

Station 371

Or - you can subscribe and get the Echo Journal delivered once a week to your door - and/or everyday on your computer, tablet or cellphone! Use this link to find out more!

