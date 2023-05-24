99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

What services do Pine River and Backus need?

A list of services currently provided in Pine River, and a chance to address remaining needs

kathleen-stephan-portrait.jpg
Opinion by Kathleen Stephan and Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center is always looking for what services the neighbors in our community need.

Recently we partnered with Legal Aid to help neighbors access legal advocates by hosting Justice Bus the third Tuesday of each month.

We have two legal kiosks in house for people to use by appointment. Resources for housing, energy, medical assistance and other needs are always available.

Read more local area news

We have a MNsure Navigator trained on board. Home visiting programs are available for new parents.

Family support workers are accessible here. The food shelf is seeing an increase in neighbors needing food support. Fresh vegetables and fruit contribute to a healthy diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new program is in place to purchase from local farmers. A free community meal is served each week in Pine River and Backus. 

So, what else do you think we need as a community? Is there an area/program/need you wish was available locally? Let us know.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Love & Logic classes help with parenting strategies. Pine River is organizing a wellness fair on Aug. 19 with numerous resources in health and wellness for all ages.

Our board of directors consists of community people interested in advancing the programs we serve and navigating the financial structure of our nonprofit. We want a diversified board with community members that care about our mission of "Strengthening families and building a strong community."

You commit to once-a-month meetings. Is this something that interests you? Please call Leslie at the number below for more information.

Volunteering for the food shelf is a very rewarding experience. LuAnn can answer any questions you have.

Please send your donations to us at P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. Questions? Call us at 218-587-4292.

Thank you for thinking of your neighbors in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center and Pine River Food Shelf.

What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
Backus Lions to hold fundraiser garage sale June 2-3
May 24, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
052223-t-shirt-design-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Brainerd Jaycees hosting T-shirt competition for grades K-12
May 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3802045+1112_pl-whitetail-deer-fawns.jpg
Local
DNR urges people to leave deer fawns alone
May 23, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Auxiliary fire donaton 2023.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary donates $600 to fire department
May 23, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: Here are possible solutions to water quality threats
May 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
052223-t-shirt-design-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Brainerd Jaycees hosting T-shirt competition for grades K-12
May 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal