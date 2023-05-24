What services do Pine River and Backus need?

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center is always looking for what services the neighbors in our community need.

Recently we partnered with Legal Aid to help neighbors access legal advocates by hosting Justice Bus the third Tuesday of each month.

We have two legal kiosks in house for people to use by appointment. Resources for housing, energy, medical assistance and other needs are always available.

We have a MNsure Navigator trained on board. Home visiting programs are available for new parents.

Family support workers are accessible here. The food shelf is seeing an increase in neighbors needing food support. Fresh vegetables and fruit contribute to a healthy diet.

A new program is in place to purchase from local farmers. A free community meal is served each week in Pine River and Backus.

So, what else do you think we need as a community? Is there an area/program/need you wish was available locally? Let us know.

Love & Logic classes help with parenting strategies. Pine River is organizing a wellness fair on Aug. 19 with numerous resources in health and wellness for all ages.

Our board of directors consists of community people interested in advancing the programs we serve and navigating the financial structure of our nonprofit. We want a diversified board with community members that care about our mission of "Strengthening families and building a strong community."

You commit to once-a-month meetings. Is this something that interests you? Please call Leslie at the number below for more information.

Volunteering for the food shelf is a very rewarding experience. LuAnn can answer any questions you have.

Please send your donations to us at P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. Questions? Call us at 218-587-4292.

Thank you for thinking of your neighbors in need.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center and Pine River Food Shelf.