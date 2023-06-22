Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area in Crosslake gets new guides

CROSSLAKE — For more than 30 years, John Ehlert has guided tours at the Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area in Ideal Township.

During the summer at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, he met with residents and visitors to the area. He sparked interest about how it is possible to “live on the land,” and this Minnesota Department of Natural Resources site is an example.

Ehlert was the resident biologist of the 110-acre area, which was donated to the DNR after Barbara and Bob Uppgaard purchased it in 1987 to prevent a developer from putting in an airplane landing strip and laundromat.

Instead, today it has easy hiking trails, wildflower gardens and a gazebo for resting and observing wildlife. This pristine piece of land includes two small lakes, two beaver houses, a beaver dam and nesting sites for trumpeter swans.

Ehlert and Bob Uppgaard were boyhood friends in Minneapolis. Both men were drawn to the beauty of the Ideal Corners area. Ehlert was a high school biology teacher who believed that students learn the subject best through experiences in the outdoors.

During his tours of the UWMA, he helped explain how the native people who lived in this place survived and thrived with local food, medicine and materials, which still exist today at the UWMA. Visitors not only learned to identify native plants, like the hazelnut, but tasted the nuts that had been roasted.

Upon Ehlert’s retirement from leading tours, it will take two guides to fill his shoes. Ehlert, now in his mid-90s, is ready to pass along his role as a guide to a former student, Meredith Sommers, and her spouse, Jay Dregni.

They have also spent decades in the Whitefish Chain area. Inspired by the time they have spent with him, they share Ehlert’s interests in the local Native American history and practices, plus the interconnectedness between the lakes and land, vegetation and animal life, in addition to the mushrooms of the area.

Tours will continue to be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning June 28. They are adapted to the interests and physical abilities of participants of all ages.

Ehlert has passed on his torch of knowledge and enthusiasm to Sommers and Dregni.

Meet at the park entrance by the parking lot of the UWMA on the south side of County Road 16, which is 4 miles west of Crosslake.

People can also meet for Grub Club at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays to tend trails and gardens or notify the DNR when trees fall across trails or other work is needed.

Meredith Sommers is a guide with the Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area trails.