Timber Bay to host ice cream social, spaghetti feed and silent auction

PINE RIVER — Timber Bay will host its annual ice cream social, spaghetti feed and silent auction fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Pine River American Legion.

Cost is $8 per adult, $5 for kids 12 and under or $25 for a family.

Timber Bay is a nonprofit, faith-based organization devoted to area youth. The funds will help send Timber Bay kids to camp and pay for extracurricular activities.

For more information, call Bill Agens at 218-838-7559.