Timber Bay to host ice cream social, spaghetti feed and silent auction

May 13 event supports annual trips to camp and extracurricular activities

Timber Bay.jpg
Timber Bay is a faith based youth organization.
Contributed / Bill Agens
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Timber Bay will host its annual ice cream social, spaghetti feed and silent auction fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Pine River American Legion.

Cost is $8 per adult, $5 for kids 12 and under or $25 for a family.

Timber Bay is a nonprofit, faith-based organization devoted to area youth. The funds will help send Timber Bay kids to camp and pay for extracurricular activities.

For more information, call Bill Agens at 218-838-7559.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
