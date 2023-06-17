Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Three loon centric workshops offered in Crosslake

Events are June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16

national-loon-center-logo.jpg
The National Loon Center
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center, Northern Waters Land Trust and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are offering three summer workshops titled “From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons."

These workshops from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 21, July 26 or Aug. 16, will educate participants on research and ways to protect loons and the freshwater ecosystems they depend on.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Workshops will give an overview of Minnesota loons, banding programs and habitat restoration efforts.

This is an in-person workshop with an outdoor field component on the National Loon Center's StewardShip on Cross Lake. Life jackets will be provided.

Loons
Local
Loon spotting boat ride operating in Crosslake
Free boat rides teach participants about loons and habitat management.
July 28, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

Workshops are free and open to the public. Spaces are limited. Participants must register online through the Northern Waters Land Trust website at northernwaterslandtrust.org/events .

For more information, call 218-547-4510 or email info@nwlt-mn.org .

These workshops are funded in part through the Land and Waters Preservation Trust.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
