Three loon centric workshops offered in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center, Northern Waters Land Trust and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are offering three summer workshops titled “From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons."

These workshops from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 21, July 26 or Aug. 16, will educate participants on research and ways to protect loons and the freshwater ecosystems they depend on.

Workshops will give an overview of Minnesota loons, banding programs and habitat restoration efforts.

This is an in-person workshop with an outdoor field component on the National Loon Center's StewardShip on Cross Lake. Life jackets will be provided.

Workshops are free and open to the public. Spaces are limited. Participants must register online through the Northern Waters Land Trust website at northernwaterslandtrust.org/events .

For more information, call 218-547-4510 or email info@nwlt-mn.org .

These workshops are funded in part through the Land and Waters Preservation Trust.