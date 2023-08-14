The Last Windrow - Anthology

This page is put together for all of you who enjoy reading John Wetrosky's "The Last Windrow" column, and those who've yet to discover his down-to-earth folksy style of writing and humor.

"I firmly believe, at least in my case, that one must write about something they know. Readers can easily detect if you don't know what you're writing about," John wrote in his column in November 2022.

John, a longtime Pine River resident, follows through on his own advice and writes about his life experiences — growing up on a family farm in 1950s Iowa, his family's move to Minnesota to operate a small resort, experiences working at Marv Koep's Nisswa Bait and as a Nisswa fishing guide, running a family store in Pine River, the Minnesota sports teams and more.

The first 4 Last Windrow articles listed are free to read, the remainder are "Members Only," meaning you'll need to subscribe to enjoy them. After reading the free ones we are pretty sure you'll want to purchase a PineandLakes.com subscription , become a Member, and become absorbed in the many stories told by columnist John Wetrosky in "The Last Windrow."