Community

The Last Windrow - Anthology

A compendium of 4 free-to-access along with the latest 24 "The Last Windrow" articles to be featured on PineandLakes.com.

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By John Wetrosky
Today at 2:57 PM

This page is put together for all of you who enjoy reading John Wetrosky's "The Last Windrow" column, and those who've yet to discover his down-to-earth folksy style of writing and humor.

"I firmly believe, at least in my case, that one must write about something they know. Readers can easily detect if you don't know what you're writing about," John wrote in his column in November 2022.

John, a longtime Pine River resident, follows through on his own advice and writes about his life experiences — growing up on a family farm in 1950s Iowa, his family's move to Minnesota to operate a small resort, experiences working at Marv Koep's Nisswa Bait and as a Nisswa fishing guide, running a family store in Pine River, the Minnesota sports teams and more.

The first 4 Last Windrow articles listed are free to read, the remainder are "Members Only," meaning you'll need to subscribe to enjoy them. After reading the free ones we are pretty sure you'll want to purchase a PineandLakes.com subscription , become a Member, and become absorbed in the many stories told by columnist John Wetrosky in "The Last Windrow."

Columns
The Last Windrow: Early days of snowmobiling were exciting times
Snowmobiling has changed since I purchased my first sled in 1972. It was an Arctic Cat with a motor large enough to propel me over hill and dale at whatever stupid speed I wanted to go.
Jan 8, 2022
 · 
By  John Wetrosky | Columnist
Columns
The Last Windrow: I have known many a deer stand - some better than others
Oct 16, 2021
 · 
By  John Wetrosky | Columnist
Columns
The Last Windrow: It's the perfect pickle time of year
Sep 4, 2021
 · 
By  John Wetrosky | Columnist
Columns
The Last Windrow: They don't doctor like that anymore
Feb 20, 2021
 · 
By  John Wetrosky | Columnist
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Learning how to string a fence can be a valuable lesson
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: I might just have one more musky trip in me
Aug 5
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Summer is slowly slipping away from us
Jul 29
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Midseason Twins update is a bit dismal
Jul 22
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Pine River celebration brings back family reunion memories
Jul 15
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Barclay made the right choice in Pine River
Jul 8
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Canada is cool, in more ways than one
Jul 1
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: I still appreciate our narrow, sand road
Jun 24
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Tell me, do wood ticks serve any purpose?
Jun 17
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Doctor's words lead to a good chuckle, I think
Jun 10
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Maintaining a small farm frame of mind
Jun 3
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Memorial Day weekend is the true boating season opener
May 27
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: This farm boy can think of plenty of farm rodeo events
May 20
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: It's here - the Minnesota fishing opener
May 13
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Here's hoping students find a summer job they like
May 6
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Answer the plea to volunteer in your community
Apr 29
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Loons return in spring, and I saw one
Apr 22
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: This cynic will believe in spring when he sees it
Apr 15
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: He delivered more than just the mail to our rural farm
Apr 8
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: What's it take to be a local?
Apr 1
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: The grass was greener, until we returned home
Mar 25
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: The only sure bet is it's time for my annual Twins forecast
Mar 18
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Be patient; soon it will be time to garden outside
Mar 11
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Consider the wisdom and life lessons our elders teach us
Mar 4
 · 
By  John Wetrosky

