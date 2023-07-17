Sylvan Community Outreach Day is July 29
Event will feature games, food and heroes from local emergency crews
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — The second annual Sylvan Township Community Outreach Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Sylvan Town Hall.
All are welcome to come and meet law enforcement and emergency responders from area agencies.
Attending will be the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Pillager Area Fire and Rescue and Lakes Area Dive Team.
Other groups and organizations include the Pillager Area Lions Club, Camp Ripley, Pillager Family Center and Early Childhood Development, Cass County Assessor's Office, election information and environmental services, Sentinel Landscape/Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail, Baxter Snowmobile Club, Crisis Line & Referral, Faith in Action, Family Safety Network, First Call for Help 2-1-1 and more.
There will be food trucks, games, freebies and WonderTrek Children's Museum for kids.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT