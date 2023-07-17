6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Sylvan Community Outreach Day is July 29

Event will feature games, food and heroes from local emergency crews

cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — The second annual Sylvan Township Community Outreach Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Sylvan Town Hall.

All are welcome to come and meet law enforcement and emergency responders from area agencies.

Read more local area news

Attending will be the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Pillager Area Fire and Rescue and Lakes Area Dive Team.

Other groups and organizations include the Pillager Area Lions Club, Camp Ripley, Pillager Family Center and Early Childhood Development, Cass County Assessor's Office, election information and environmental services, Sentinel Landscape/Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail, Baxter Snowmobile Club, Crisis Line & Referral, Faith in Action, Family Safety Network, First Call for Help 2-1-1 and more.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

There will be food trucks, games, freebies and WonderTrek Children's Museum for kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Julia Bullock 7 ©Allison Michael Orenstein.jpg
Community
Lakes Area Music Festival offers world class jazz and musical theater
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
110421-whitetail-deer-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Apply through Aug. 18 for Camp Ripley archery hunts
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
July 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal epaper front pages.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read headlines from the July 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071623-cracker-barrel-1st-4th.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Fresh start
1d ago
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
071523-last-windrow-family-reunions.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Pine River celebration brings back family reunion memories
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
0831_PL-BLOTTER.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 15, 2023
2d ago