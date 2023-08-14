Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 14

Sustainable building techniques to be on display in Pine River

Happy Dancing Turtle/Hunt Utilities Group open house is Aug. 17

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Everyone is invited to take part in the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus’ open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in Pine River.

The event is co-hosted by Happy Dancing Turtle and Hunt Utilities Group/HUG Hydronics.

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

Hunt Utilities Group is an engineering design corporation dedicated to promoting resilient living through proven engineering design and innovative research.

Attendees may visit with staff from both organizations while enjoying light refreshments. There will be a tour of the Old Main building and a presentation about sustainable building techniques as well as environmental and resilient-living education for kids and adults.

There will be a demonstration garden where HDT staff will teach about growing techniques that promote soil health.

Happy Dancing Turtle will also talk about how they are partnering with area producers and ranchers to improve access to locally grown produce and meat and enhance practices that support sustainability.

“This is an opportunity to see what we do first-hand," HDT Executive Director Quinn Swanson said in a news release. "Whether you practice sustainable living or just always wondered what the heck happens on our campus, we hope you’ll join us.”

The Mani (Manifesting) Shop will show the latest innovation for heating, HUG Hydronics. There is an opportunity for up-close tours of the system. The designers will be available for questions.

Hunt Utilities Group President Ryan Hunt said in the release: "One of the best parts of my job is seeing the eyes light up of folks who take a tour. When they see the research campus we built, from the gardens to the buildings to the art to the provocatively clever engineering, I beam with pride and we're eager to show it off."

Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus is located at 2331 Dancing Wind Rd. SW in Pine River. The free event is for all ages and no RSVP is required.

For more information about this event, visit happydancingturtle.org.

