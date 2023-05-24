99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Summer youth theatre program offered in Brainerd

Program starts June 20

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces a two-week summer program, Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp, for students in grades 5-8 and 9-12.

Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. weekdays, June 20-30, at Central Lakes College-Brainerd campus.

Teachers in the Brainerd lakes area will lead the program, including Amy Borash (director and choreographer), Kryston Wiseley (choral teacher at Forestview Middle School) and CLCPAC Director Joey Yow.

Yow believes theatre is an excellent way to build a student's skills in communication, collaboration, confidence, problem-solving and other essential abilities.

Read more local area news

“CLCPAC is dedicated to growing a community of performing arts practitioners and enthusiasts," Yow said in a news release. "With over 70 students attending our recent auditions for 'High School Musical Junior,' there is clearly a significant demand for opportunities like Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The best part is that the camp is open to students of all skill levels, and no prior experience or auditions are necessary," Yow said. "All that's required is a willingness to have fun and create fantastic memories.”

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The camp is structured with a unique tuition model called Pay-What-You-Wish, which is designed to make the program more accessible to everyone.

Suggested tuition options will be available when registering, or parents can contact the center directly and register their child at a price that suits their needs.

Spotlight is also meant to provide a compliment to CLCPAC’s ongoing partnership with Play off the Page, a theatre camp Mary Aalgaard will teach from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24-28 for students in grades 1-5 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students in grades 6-9 at Central Lakes College.

“We’re looking to diversify the opportunities available to the community for youth theatre experiences,” said Yow. “The summer is a busy season for everyone, but we hope by providing multiple classes throughout the summer, we’re providing options that can fit the schedules of anyone who wants to learn.”

For more information and to register for Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp and Play off the Page, visit www.clcperformingarts.com/summer-youth-theater-workshops .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
052423-boating-lifejacket-shutterstock.jpg
News
With long holiday weekend on tap, safety is key
May 24, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
kathleen-stephan-portrait.jpg
Community
What services do Pine River and Backus need?
May 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kathleen Stephan
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
Backus Lions to hold fundraiser garage sale June 2-3
May 24, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
kathleen-stephan-portrait.jpg
Community
What services do Pine River and Backus need?
May 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kathleen Stephan
3802045+1112_pl-whitetail-deer-fawns.jpg
Local
DNR urges people to leave deer fawns alone
May 23, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
052223-t-shirt-design-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Brainerd Jaycees hosting T-shirt competition for grades K-12
May 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal