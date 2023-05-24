Summer youth theatre program offered in Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces a two-week summer program, Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp, for students in grades 5-8 and 9-12.

Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. weekdays, June 20-30, at Central Lakes College-Brainerd campus.

Teachers in the Brainerd lakes area will lead the program, including Amy Borash (director and choreographer), Kryston Wiseley (choral teacher at Forestview Middle School) and CLCPAC Director Joey Yow.

Yow believes theatre is an excellent way to build a student's skills in communication, collaboration, confidence, problem-solving and other essential abilities.

Read more local area news





“CLCPAC is dedicated to growing a community of performing arts practitioners and enthusiasts," Yow said in a news release. "With over 70 students attending our recent auditions for 'High School Musical Junior,' there is clearly a significant demand for opportunities like Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The best part is that the camp is open to students of all skill levels, and no prior experience or auditions are necessary," Yow said. "All that's required is a willingness to have fun and create fantastic memories.”

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The camp is structured with a unique tuition model called Pay-What-You-Wish, which is designed to make the program more accessible to everyone.

Suggested tuition options will be available when registering, or parents can contact the center directly and register their child at a price that suits their needs.

Spotlight is also meant to provide a compliment to CLCPAC’s ongoing partnership with Play off the Page, a theatre camp Mary Aalgaard will teach from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24-28 for students in grades 1-5 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students in grades 6-9 at Central Lakes College.

“We’re looking to diversify the opportunities available to the community for youth theatre experiences,” said Yow. “The summer is a busy season for everyone, but we hope by providing multiple classes throughout the summer, we’re providing options that can fit the schedules of anyone who wants to learn.”

For more information and to register for Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp and Play off the Page, visit www.clcperformingarts.com/summer-youth-theater-workshops .