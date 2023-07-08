Summer bingo scavenger hunt runs through July in Pine River

PINE RIVER — Everyone is invited to take part in Happy Dancing Turtle’s summer bingo scavenger hunt.

The challenge is to take photos of items listed on the bingo card and submit them online or via email.

Participants may join this no-cost adventure at any time and they must submit all photos by July 31.

This all-ages activity encourages observation and seeing different aspects of the environment. There are 24 items in total, ranging from a cricket to something orange to an ectotherm (plus an opportunity to learn new words).

Participants may complete one row on the card and submit photos to be eligible to receive a prize. The more photos submitted and the more bingos found, the more chances to win a bigger prize.

Individual photos will also be recognized in the categories of trees, water and summer vibes. Find the rules at https://bit.ly/BSHSummer23.

For more information, visit www.happydancingturtle.org .