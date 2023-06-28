Stars & Stripes Days offers fireworks, parade July 3-4

PEQUOT LAKES — Celebrate Stars & Stripes Days in Pequot Lakes on Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, with fireworks and the annual parade.

The event also features food vendors, bean bag toss tournament, kids’ activities, kiddie parade, music, craft fair and more.

Stars and Stripes Days 2023 parade map Contributed

Following is a schedule of events:

Monday, July 3



5 p.m.: Food vendors in South Trailside Park.

Food vendors in South Trailside Park. 5 p.m.: Beer garden by MN Traders on Main Street in front of the flags.

Beer garden by MN Traders on Main Street in front of the flags. 5 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament registration in South Trailside Park.

Cost is $20 per team with two players per team. Youth bracket is for ages 8-14. Adult bracket is for ages 15-plus. Cash prizes will go to first- through third-place teams in each bracket.



5 p.m.: Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park, including bungee trampoline, bounce house and kids climb.

Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park, including bungee trampoline, bounce house and kids climb. 6 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament in South Trailside Park.

Each team will be responsible for keeping track of their own score (honor system). Teams playing for first through third places will play for cash prizes.



7:30 p.m.: Live music by The Rusty Crayfish Band.

Live music by The Rusty Crayfish Band. Dusk: Fireworks by North Star Fireworks from the Pequot Lakes High School practice field. Best viewing locations are Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and TDS parking lot.

Tuesday, July 4

7-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at the Pequot Lakes Fire Hall on Main Street, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Fire District.

Pancake breakfast at the Pequot Lakes Fire Hall on Main Street, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Fire District. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Craft fair and food vendors in South Trailside Park.

Craft fair and food vendors in South Trailside Park. 9 a.m.: Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park.

Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park. 9:30 a.m.: Kiddie parade at the band shelter in North Trailside Park.

Kiddie parade at the band shelter in North Trailside Park. 10-11:30 a.m.: Parade lineup in the Pequot Lakes Middle School parking lot.

Parade lineup in the Pequot Lakes Middle School parking lot. 10:30 a.m.: Pie eating contest in front of the Chamber building in South Trailside Park. Cost is $5 per person with cash prizes for winners.

Pie eating contest in front of the Chamber building in South Trailside Park. Cost is $5 per person with cash prizes for winners. Noon: Stars & Stripes Days Parade.

The parade will start on South Oak Street on the west side of Pequot Lakes School with the route traveling to Brown Street, Front Street, East Sibley Street, Government Drive, Main Street, South Washington Avenue, East Woodman Street and West Woodman Street, ending back at the school.

To donate to next year’s fireworks show, visit pequotlakes.com, scroll down and click on “Donate to the fireworks show.”

Or search @PequotLakesChamber to send a donation via Venmo.

Mail donations to: Pequot Lakes Chamber, P.O. Box 208, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

