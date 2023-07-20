6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

Spirit Singers and Legacy Chorale to present concert in Brainerd

Groups will perform at 7 p.m. July 22

Michael Smith - Legacy Chorale Director.jpg
Michael Smith, artistic director of the Legacy Chorale, will be guest conducting two concerts July 22, 2023 and singing in the choir.
Contributed / Carrie Benson
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — A new Minnesota vocal ensemble called the Spirit Singers, directed by Brainerd native Andrew Miller, will join forces with voices from the Legacy Chorale to present a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth, and can be purchased in advance at legacychorale.org/events or at the door.

Andrew Miller - Spirit Singers Director.jpeg
Brainerd native Andrew Miller is directing a concert July 22 with Legacy Chorale at the Gichi-Ziibi Center in Brainerd.
Contributed / Legacy Chorale

“Unceasing Love” consists of time-honored choral classics and highlights selections from many Minnesota composers. This will be a rich and passionate program of choral music artistry celebrating life, love and the joy of singing together.

Michael Smith, Legacy Chorale artistic director, will be guest conducting two of the concert selections and will sing tenor in the choir.

The Spirit Singers consist of approximately 25 voices, bringing together singers with a diverse range of musical backgrounds and experiences. Singers include alumni of the Brainerd High School A Cappella Choir, Bemidji State University’s choral program, Minnesota State University Mankato's choral program, alumni of the Minnesota-based professional choral ensemble From Age to Age, and alumni of the Minnesota-based Hannah-Brokering Sacred Ensemble.

The Legacy Chorale, embarking on its 22nd season, is an experienced vocal ensemble that has presented more than 100 concerts in the Brainerd lakes area since its inception in 2002. The ensemble's mission is “to ensure the legacy of excellence in choral music in the Greater Minnesota area, while enriching, inspiring and renewing the communities in which we live.”

