Thursday, July 20

'Shrek the Musical' to be staged three more times in Pequot Lakes

Shows are at 6:30 p.m. July 21 and 2 p.m. July 22-23

041623-shrek-musical-shutterstock.jpg
Graphic / Shutterstock.com
Today at 4:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts/Pequot Lakes Community Theatre production of "Shrek the Musical" continues its run this weekend in Pequot Lakes.

Following is information for the last three shows :

  • When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23. The July 23 performance will be American Sign Language interpreted.
  • Where: Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • Tickets: $15 for adults; $13 for seniors age 60+; $10 for students age 18 and younger. Buy tickets online at www.isd186.org and click on “Community Education,” then “Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts,” or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

