Community

‘Shrek The Musical’ cast announced in Pequot Lakes

Play will be staged July 14-16 and 21-23

Shrek the Musical cast Pequot Lakes July 2023.jpg
The cast for the Pequot Lakes Community Theatre production of "Shrek The Musical," which opens July 14, 2023.
Contributed / Pequot Lakes Community Theatre
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts/Pequot Lakes Community Theatre will stage “Shrek The Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 15-16 and 22-23, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

The Sunday, July 23, show will be an American Sign Language interpreted performance.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Tickets $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60+) and $10 for youth (18 and under). Buy tickets online at www.isd186.org and click on “Community Education,” then “Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts,” or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

Cast members listed by hometown are:

  • Backus: Rachel Blanchard.
  • Baxter: Jocelyn Aleman, Andrea and Joey Anderson, and Marc Oliphant.
  • Big Lake: Jadyn Rust.
  • Brainerd: Rebecca Aanerud and Tori Dullum.
  • Breezy Point: Warren Case, Lola Chase, Kailey Gerdes, Ella Knettel, Lilian Lies, Charlie O’Brien, Alayna Ostrowski and Maren Wallin.
  • Deerwood: Kryston Wiseley.
  • Ideal Corners: Kayla Thorson and Avarayanna and Sapphire Trujillo.
  • Merrifield: Abigail Porter and Ascher Holley.
  • Nisswa: Antje Northway, Harlo Robertson and Dawson Ruehling.
  • Pequot Lakes: Ally and Amelia Hartwig, Isabella Jansen, Cullen Kiefer and Andrew Schiessl.
  • Pillager: Ava and Olivia Notch.
  • Pine River: Miles DeSanto, Ben Gordon, Addi and Otis Gregory, Zack McAllister and Abriana Walsh.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film that started it all, “Shrek The Musical” brings the hilarious story of everyone's favorite ogre to dazzling new life on the stage.

In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre — not a handsome prince — shows up to rescue a feisty princess.

Full of all-new songs and great dancing, “Shrek The Musical” is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
