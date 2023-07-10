‘Shrek The Musical’ cast announced in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts/Pequot Lakes Community Theatre will stage “Shrek The Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 15-16 and 22-23, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

The Sunday, July 23, show will be an American Sign Language interpreted performance.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Tickets $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60+) and $10 for youth (18 and under). Buy tickets online at www.isd186.org and click on “Community Education,” then “Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts,” or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

Cast members listed by hometown are:

Backus: Rachel Blanchard.

Rachel Blanchard. Baxter: Jocelyn Aleman, Andrea and Joey Anderson, and Marc Oliphant.

Jocelyn Aleman, Andrea and Joey Anderson, and Marc Oliphant. Big Lake: Jadyn Rust.

Jadyn Rust. Brainerd: Rebecca Aanerud and Tori Dullum.

Rebecca Aanerud and Tori Dullum. Breezy Point: Warren Case, Lola Chase, Kailey Gerdes, Ella Knettel, Lilian Lies, Charlie O’Brien, Alayna Ostrowski and Maren Wallin.

Warren Case, Lola Chase, Kailey Gerdes, Ella Knettel, Lilian Lies, Charlie O’Brien, Alayna Ostrowski and Maren Wallin. Deerwood: Kryston Wiseley.

Kryston Wiseley. Ideal Corners: Kayla Thorson and Avarayanna and Sapphire Trujillo.

Kayla Thorson and Avarayanna and Sapphire Trujillo. Merrifield: Abigail Porter and Ascher Holley.

Abigail Porter and Ascher Holley. Nisswa: Antje Northway, Harlo Robertson and Dawson Ruehling.

Antje Northway, Harlo Robertson and Dawson Ruehling. Pequot Lakes: Ally and Amelia Hartwig, Isabella Jansen, Cullen Kiefer and Andrew Schiessl.

Ally and Amelia Hartwig, Isabella Jansen, Cullen Kiefer and Andrew Schiessl. Pillager: Ava and Olivia Notch.

Ava and Olivia Notch. Pine River: Miles DeSanto, Ben Gordon, Addi and Otis Gregory, Zack McAllister and Abriana Walsh.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film that started it all, “Shrek The Musical” brings the hilarious story of everyone's favorite ogre to dazzling new life on the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre — not a handsome prince — shows up to rescue a feisty princess.

Full of all-new songs and great dancing, “Shrek The Musical” is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun.