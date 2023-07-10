‘Shrek The Musical’ cast announced in Pequot Lakes
Play will be staged July 14-16 and 21-23
PEQUOT LAKES — Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts/Pequot Lakes Community Theatre will stage “Shrek The Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 15-16 and 22-23, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.
The Sunday, July 23, show will be an American Sign Language interpreted performance.
Tickets $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60+) and $10 for youth (18 and under). Buy tickets online at www.isd186.org and click on “Community Education,” then “Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts,” or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.
Cast members listed by hometown are:
- Backus: Rachel Blanchard.
- Baxter: Jocelyn Aleman, Andrea and Joey Anderson, and Marc Oliphant.
- Big Lake: Jadyn Rust.
- Brainerd: Rebecca Aanerud and Tori Dullum.
- Breezy Point: Warren Case, Lola Chase, Kailey Gerdes, Ella Knettel, Lilian Lies, Charlie O’Brien, Alayna Ostrowski and Maren Wallin.
- Deerwood: Kryston Wiseley.
- Ideal Corners: Kayla Thorson and Avarayanna and Sapphire Trujillo.
- Merrifield: Abigail Porter and Ascher Holley.
- Nisswa: Antje Northway, Harlo Robertson and Dawson Ruehling.
- Pequot Lakes: Ally and Amelia Hartwig, Isabella Jansen, Cullen Kiefer and Andrew Schiessl.
- Pillager: Ava and Olivia Notch.
- Pine River: Miles DeSanto, Ben Gordon, Addi and Otis Gregory, Zack McAllister and Abriana Walsh.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film that started it all, “Shrek The Musical” brings the hilarious story of everyone's favorite ogre to dazzling new life on the stage.
In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre — not a handsome prince — shows up to rescue a feisty princess.
Full of all-new songs and great dancing, “Shrek The Musical” is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun.
