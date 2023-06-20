Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Shiny boats shimmer on Cross Lake

36th annual Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show draws boats and spectators

Whitefish Chain Boat Show 2023_5794.JPG
This family sported colors to match the boat they had on display Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Moonlite Bay in Crosslake.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The 36th annual Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show drew boats big and small, but all had one thing in common — they were classic or antique wood boats that lined the docks of Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar.

Whitefish Chain Boat Show 2023_5765.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
June 18, 2023 11:42 PM

As always, the beautiful boats drew spectators Saturday, June 17, who were willing to wait in line to take their turns on the docks to read stories about some boats' pasts, check out the engines and wonder at the fine craftsmanship.

It's always fun to see the displays of picnic baskets and other items in the boats as well.

Whitefish Chain Boat Show 2023_5801.JPG
Spectators look at an album from a boat on display Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Moonlite Bay in Crosslake.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Whitefish Chain Boat Show 2023_5791.JPG
Skippers at the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Moonlite Bay in Crosslake enjoyed talking about their boats on display Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

