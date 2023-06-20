Shiny boats shimmer on Cross Lake

CROSSLAKE — The 36th annual Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show drew boats big and small, but all had one thing in common — they were classic or antique wood boats that lined the docks of Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar.

As always, the beautiful boats drew spectators Saturday, June 17, who were willing to wait in line to take their turns on the docks to read stories about some boats' pasts, check out the engines and wonder at the fine craftsmanship.

It's always fun to see the displays of picnic baskets and other items in the boats as well.

Spectators look at an album from a boat on display Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Moonlite Bay in Crosslake. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal