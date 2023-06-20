Shiny boats shimmer on Cross Lake

CROSSLAKE — The 36th annual Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show drew boats big and small, but all had one thing in common — they were classic or antique wood boats that lined the docks of Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar.
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
June 18, 2023 11:42 PM
As always, the beautiful boats drew spectators Saturday, June 17, who were willing to wait in line to take their turns on the docks to read stories about some boats' pasts, check out the engines and wonder at the fine craftsmanship.
It's always fun to see the displays of picnic baskets and other items in the boats as well.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!