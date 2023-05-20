Rotary Ends Human Trafficking concert headliners announced

PINE RIVER — The country music lineup for the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music and Camping Festival on July 28-29 at the Lakes Music & Events Park just north of Pine River has been announced.

The Brainerd Noon Rotary, Brainerd Sunrise Rotary and Central Lakes Rotary announced headliners The Frontmen on Saturday night, July 29, and Exile on Friday night, July 28.

Tickets are available at rehtmusicfestival.com, from Rotarians and at Crystal Cleaners in Brainerd.

The Frontmen features the dynamic voices of '90s country legends Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart) and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas).

Read more local area news





The Frontmen have performed around the globe for U.S. troops; at casinos, fairs and corporate events; and in a globally televised performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart, Rushlow and McDonald have collectively sold over 30 million records and had over 30 major hits between them. They have a chemistry and brotherhood, and they have logged the travel miles to prove it, performing for audiences around the globe with their brand of intimate, unplugged shows.

Powerhouse hits performed by The Frontmen of country include Restless Heart classics, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas," “That Rock Won’t Roll,” “I’ll Still be Loving You” and “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right);" Lonestar smashes such as “Amazed," “Smile" and “I’m Already There;” plus Little Texas hits including “God Blessed Texas," “Amy’s Back in Austin” and “What Might Have Been.”

These songs and many others included in their shows are the soundtrack of a generation.

With their combined vocal and instrumental talents, The Frontmen deliver a high energy show packed with fan-favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands, and songs from some of the artists who have influenced then.

Exile headlines the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking concert the evening of Friday, July 28 in Pine River. Contributed / Brainerd Noon Rotary

Exile is still going strong after nearly six decades, still recording and playing live. Exile is one of the world’s longest performing bands.

Exile formed in 1963, was known as a rock band and after lineup changes, the band was relaunched as a country act that achieved additional success in the 1980s and '90s.

Guitarist, songwriter and vocalist J.P. Pennington has been with Exile since 1963, and the lineup today, as it has been for more than a decade, includes Pennington, lead singer Les Taylor, bassist Sonny LeMaire, keyboardist Marlon Hargis and drummer Steve Goetzman.

The band recently signed with new management and booking companies and shows no signs of slowing down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pennington said they are all in great health and still working, still having fun, still making a living. New songs are being written and they have been writing with Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Sharon Vaughn (who writes for Willie Nelson and Randy Travis).

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Exile plays what people want to hear and that means playing the songs without long jams. They play their famous songs, including “Kiss You All Over,” Woke Up in Love," “Mixed Emotions," “All There is," “Don’t Leave Me This Way/Keeping it Country," “Heart and Soul," “Exile," “Still Standing," “Justice” and “Wrapped Up in Your Arms for Christmas.”

Other performers include Kent Dudley and Bended Knee, Rick Adams, Anderson Daniels and Two Weeks Notice.

The REHT Music Festival will include guest speakers, including Join the Movement Events President Dawn Heath-Fiedler, Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang and 31:8 Project Founder and Executive Director Stacy Shaffer.

The REHT Festival opens at 3 p.m. Friday, July 28, and closes with The Frontmen on Saturday, July 29. More bands will be featured in upcoming articles.

Informative workshops on ending human trafficking will take place Saturday morning, July 29.

For more information, tickets and camping, visit rehtmusicfestival.com.