Presentation planned July 12 at Crosslake Log Village

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Historic Log Village will be the site of a Back Porch Program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, featuring Teachings and Spirituality of the Native American, presented by Lisa VanGetson.

Read more 'Things To Do'





VanGetson was born into the Cherokee Native Indian lineage. She has always had a deep interest in understanding her native roots and how Native American spirituality and healing can bring balance on the journey.

Her presentation will teach people how to understand the Medicine Wheel as a way to bring balance to daily living. This is similar to understanding how the four seasons can also bring balance to people’s lives.