Presentation on predatory fish set Aug. 17 in Backus

BACKUS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Northern Waters Land Trust offer a presentation on Minnesota fisheries, “Muskie and Other Top Predators," from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, online via Zoom or in person at the Cass County Land Department building in Backus.

This presentation will focus on fish communities in Minnesota lakes. Attendees will learn more about muskie, walleye, northern pike and largemouth bass, their diets, communities and prey species in area lakes, including yellow perch and cisco.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Registration is required online through the Northern Waters Land Trust website at northernwaterslandtrust.org/events .

For more information, call 218-547-4510 or email info@nwlt-mn.org .