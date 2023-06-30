Pine River's Damsite Supper Club named in honor of childhood memories

PINE RIVER — The Damsite Supper Club in Pine River may remind people of the old Damsite Store that once stood near the Norway Brook Dam from 1914-1997, and that's by design.

"I talked to a couple of the Woodwicks and asked them if they cared if I use the name," said supper club owner Robert Walton. "I know Guernsey owned it before them. Guernsey owned it when I came here when I was in high school. They said, 'You know, we don't own the name. You're more than welcome to do whatever you wish with it.' But truly, I want to tribute some of that name back to those people that started it years and years ago."

Walton was a regular summer visitor to the Pine River area at his family's cabin on Sand Lake until eighth grade, when he became a yearlong resident. In that time he was well acquainted with the Damsite Store, which once served as Pine River's A&W, and later as a place for cold drinks, bait and tackle until its demolition.

I think food wherever you go is a piece of the culture from that area. And I enjoy good food. Robert Walton

It was in Pine River that Walton had his first, and only, restaurant experience in his junior year of high school when he worked at the long-gone Papa Dad's Pizza. Since then he's worked in other fields, but occasionally considered opening his own eatery.

The Damsite Supper Club in Pine River resides in the former Lakes Area Pharmacy building across from the Norway Brook Dam on Barclay Avenue. It opened officially June 21, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Fresh out of high school, Walton joined the Navy and became an air traffic controller. After the Navy he worked awhile for the Federal Aviation Administration. He returned to Minnesota for a time and bounced from different odd jobs until 2008, when he started work on the oil fields in North Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT

There he got his big break.

"I went out there for about four years," Walton said. "During that period we saw a need that everyone was trying to meet since about the '60s, as far as metering oil goes. A friend and I got together and, by trial and error, worked out a way to create a metering system that worked. That was the first one ever approved by the petroleum industry. It's used on crude oil trucks in North Dakota now to haul crude oil."

Walton remains a 50% owner of Automated Meter Solutions in North Dakota, though his friend is able to run most of the business in North Dakota. For the past 10 years he has been dealing in land and real estate locally, recently working on a property development annexed into the city a t his request.

News Pine River: Council sets annexation hearing The Pine River City Council set an annexation hearing for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the request of a property owner.

During that time he occasionally flirted with the idea of owning a restaurant. He owned the property that Shiners in Jenkins stands on now, before selling to the current owners. Though he didn't have a lot of restaurant work experience, Walton calls himself a foodie, and said that made him want to become an owner someday.

"I'm kind of a foodie so I travel a lot," Walton said. "When I was younger, I rode motorcycles to all the lower 48 states on motorcycle and I like to stop at off-the-wall places and eat. I love food. I love cultural food. In the Navy, I ate food in Hong Kong, Korea and Thailand and Philippines and Chile and Brazil and all the different places that I went to. I think food wherever you go is a piece of the culture from that area. And I enjoy good food."

Walton wanted to be part of that culture locally.

"I thought that there was an opportunity here to try and offer something to people that wasn't readily available in Pine River," Walton said. "There are options, but they need more options and more diversification. I thought, well, here's the place and the time and here we are."

After the Lakes Area Pharmacy in Pine River was bought by Essentia Health and moved into the new clinic building at the other end of Barclay , Walton was already considering the property. When the city completed its Norway Brook Dam restoration , that sweetened the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Essentia Health to take over Lakes Area Pharmacies in Pequot Lakes, Pine River Essentia Health is expanding its services to include pharmacies in Pequot Lakes and Pine River. The transition of the two pharmacies from Lakes Area Pharmacy to Essentia Health is expected to be complete in June. The Lakes Area Pharmacies have be...

"That definitely adds to it," Walton said. "I mean, even with the old dam kids still came here. Kids still swam, but it definitely is an attraction."

Walton held a soft opening for his bar June 17, and the restaurant followed Wednesday, June 21. The restaurant overlooks the dam with big windows out front.

Since that time, Walton said the dam parking lot is almost constantly full. He hopes to see more people migrating to his business from the dam, but it's too early to say how many of his customers will come from across the street.

But truly my goal within the restaurant is to create an environment where the employees want to be here, because if employees want to be here, it radiates to everybody else. Robert Walton

He hopes to eventually be able to serve lunch and drinks to the kids recreating at the river, the way the old Damsite Store used to.

"We have a drive-up window that still needs to be opened up," Walton said. "Once we get our feet underneath us, my goal is to offer a bag lunch with a sandwich, a drinks box and some cut up fruit for $5 for kids at the dam if they want to come and grab something to eat. It's quick and easy and healthy."

The Damsite Supper Club in Pine River offers everything from burgers and pizzas to steak and pasta since the Wednesday, June 21, 2023, grand opening. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

As for adults, Walton said their menu isn't big, but they want to do fewer items extremely well, and he wants those items to change as his customers see fit.

"Cary Carr, our chef, is a phenomenal character," Walton said. "He's great at what he does, very well respected, but the menu truly is going to morph, it's going to morph into what the people want."

Walton said he has to meet the needs of multiple demographics, offering food that the wealthier lake home and cabin owners will like, while having items that are more appealing to lower income customers as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To survive, we need all of them to make it work," Walton said. "But truly my goal within the restaurant is to create an environment where the employees want to be here, because if employees want to be here, it radiates to everybody else."

Pork belly tacos have proven to be a local favorite so far, Walton said, and while he is excited about all the items on his menu, he personally loves the sirloin. The restaurant also has a large smoker for brisket and chicken, and other treats.

The supper club currently employs 22 and Walton plans to continue to develop the restaurant as needed. Outside seating is still in progress, and he has big plans for the establishment's charitable gambling funds benefiting veterans. Currently the license for pull-tabs at the Damsite is held by the Pine River Area Foundation, with part of the funds going toward a possible veterans music festival.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.