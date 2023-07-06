Pine River's 150th Celebration bursting with events July 6-8

PINE RIVER — When Pine River celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 1973, it was a big deal with special events, business deals and the release of a history book.

In keeping with that tradition, Pine River's Heritage Group North has worked hard to put on an event celebrating the city's 150 years Thursday-Saturday, July 6-8, with numerous attractions. Again, Pine River's history will be available to purchase in book form.

Sesquicentennial planning began modestly enough with thoughts of a pickle festival, beard growing contest and other attractions. It ballooned significantly from there.

"It turned into something where we have like 20-plus events going on over the three-day period," said Annette Houg, with Heritage Group North.

The celebration July 6-8 is packed full of events, including tours of the historic railway depot, the Pine Ridge Cemetery and the original location of the Barclay Trading Post; a quilt show; pickle fest; rhubarb fest; a parade; and two big, main attractions: the Pine River-Backus All School Reunion and a variety show at the school, among other events.

"We realized it was a good time to throw in a high school all school reunion that we haven't had for quite a few years and people have been asking about," Houg said. "That was one of the goals, to incorporate as much as we could for people to celebrate the history of the town and to come back to town and visit."

The all school reunion will allow any graduates of the Pine River, Backus and Pine River-Backus school districts to join fellow grads from noon to 6 p.m. July 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7 and 9-11 a.m. July 8.

The school will be open for graduates to gather and reconnect. There will be many historical displays, including a history board and an interactive screen with area sports clips and yearbooks spanning the school's history.

John Rohr's films, including some with school events, will be on display throughout the day.

Early registration is encouraged, but optional.

"It's more of a way to get a package deal with your T-shirt with the 150th logo and the tickets to the variety show and a lot of information about Pine River and the latest news," Houg said. "We'll also have tables set up for individual classes. Several classes have asked for a table with their year on it so that they can gather together."

Variety show tickets will be available either automatically to those who register or for sale ahead of the show. The show is based on a script written by local author Candace Simar.

The 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, show will feature familiar faces like Jay Cline, Doug Zaske, Fred Fey and more.

"The variety show is a group of alumni that are actually producing and doing the musical direction and so on," Houg said. "There's a lot of names people recognize. I think we have something like 15 different singers and we have a couple of family groups that are performing. It's just going to be very entertaining and fun."

The show may include such attractions as a juggler and an Elvis impersonator.

Throughout the weekend there will be many opportunities to visit and learn about historical locations in the town. This includes a tour of the property that once held the original Barclay Trading Post, a tour of the depot and a postmortem introduction to some of the city's most important people during a tour of the Pine Ridge Cemetery.

"There's some specific headstones there with very interesting stories," Houg said. "We have some Civil War veterans there, some of the very oldest, and then some of the very first settlers in Pine River that will be touched on and a little bit of history about how the cemetery was formed."

There will be a talk and demonstration on tombstone cleaning.

The pickle fest celebrating the old Wefelmeyer Pickle Company is expected to be particularly exciting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, throughout town.

"We have a 30 vendors, so there will be a lot of interesting things to look at or purchase," Houg said. "There'll be some food trucks, a variety of games and and everything you can think of that has to do with pickles. They have some live music and fun little pickle ornaments to purchase."

Of course, such an event would not be complete without a parade. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, the parade will weave through town providing treats for the kids gathered alongside the roads. Some individuals and business owners chose not to include a float in the annual Summerfest Parade, but instead decided to wait for the 150th celebration, meaning the parade may be on the large end.

"The parade is probably going to be bigger than we've seen for a long time," Houg said. "We have the Shriners. We have the New York Mills marching band. We have antique cars and classic cars and several family floats, Mrs. Minnesota, past Miss Pine River winners. So it's coming together with more parts than we've seen in a while, so that's going to be exciting, I think."

Throughout the celebration and to follow, new copies of the popular "Logsleds to Snowmobiles" centennial history book will be for sale at the chamber information center and other locations.

Following is the Pine River sesquicentennial event schedule.

Thursday, July 6

Noon-6 p.m .: Pine River-Backus All School Reunion.

.: Pine River-Backus All School Reunion. Noon-3 p.m. : Historic Pine River Depot is open for visitors.

: Historic Pine River Depot is open for visitors. 1, 2 and 3 p.m. : Tours of the Pine Ridge Cemetery.

: Tours of the Pine Ridge Cemetery. 1-2 p.m.: Tours at the original Barclay Trading Post.

Friday, July 7

9 a.m.-6 p.m. : Pine River-Backus All School Reunion.

: Pine River-Backus All School Reunion. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. : Rhubarb Fest.

: Rhubarb Fest. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. : Quilt show and demonstrations at First Lutheran Church.

: Quilt show and demonstrations at First Lutheran Church. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. : Pine River United Methodist Church tour with historical information.

: Pine River United Methodist Church tour with historical information. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. : Wefelmeyer Picklefest featuring vendors, food trucks, contests, a pickle passport, local history, music, free photo booth and more.

: Wefelmeyer Picklefest featuring vendors, food trucks, contests, a pickle passport, local history, music, free photo booth and more. 1-5 p.m. : Historic depot opens.

: Historic depot opens. 2:30-5:30 p.m. : Farmers market opens.

: Farmers market opens. 6-10 p.m.: Live music at the Damsite Supper Club.

Live music at the Damsite Supper Club. 7 p.m.: Variety show at the school.

Saturday, July 8

8-11 a.m. : Lions Club pancake breakfast.

: Lions Club pancake breakfast. 9-11 a.m. : Pine River-Backus All School Reunion.

: Pine River-Backus All School Reunion. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. : Rhubarb fest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

: Rhubarb fest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. : Quilt show and demonstrations at First Lutheran Church.

: Quilt show and demonstrations at First Lutheran Church. 10 a.m. : Tacos at Pine River United Methodist Church.

: Tacos at Pine River United Methodist Church. 11 a.m. : Parade in downtown Pine River.

: Parade in downtown Pine River. Noon-3 p.m. : Free kids games with prizes near the dam.

: Free kids games with prizes near the dam. Noon-3 p.m. : Car show at the fairgrounds.

: Car show at the fairgrounds. 1-4 p.m. : Open house at the airport.

: Open house at the airport. 5 p.m.: Variety show at Pine River-Backus School.

Sunday, July 9

9 a.m.-noon: Pine River American Legion Auxiliary breakfast.

