Pine River Summerfest on tap June 24
Annual event adds a fishing photo contest, community picnic and sunset bike ride
PINE RIVER — After a year of being renamed "Dam Days," Summerfest is back by popular demand Saturday, June 24, in Pine River.
This year's event will feature traditional favorites like the annual sidewalk sales and shopping deals, a fire hall open house and more. Additions include a fishing photo contest, community picnic and a sunset bike ride.
All day there will be sidewalk sales and shopping at various locations in town, swimming and water activities at the dam and beach, and a medallion hunt throughout town.
Summerfest buttons will be on sale for $2 at the Pine River Information Center. Buttons qualify buyers for deals and discounts at local businesses during Summerfest.
Other events June 24 include:
- 8 a.m.: Registration for a kayak race at the dam with the race at 8:30 a.m.
- 9 a.m.: Registration for yoga at the park with class from 9:15-10 a.m.
- 9-11 a.m.: Fire hall open house with tours.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m: Bounce houses and inflatable games at the dam.
- 11 a.m.: Summerfest parade.
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Community picnic with food trucks and yard games at the dam.
- 1-1:30 p.m.: a "duck" race fun run for kids age 2-10 at the dam park.
- 1:30-3 p.m.: Kids crafts at the dam park.
- 7 p.m.: Sunset bike ride and ice cream treats starting at the Pine River Information Center.
- Dusk: Fireworks, launching from the ice rink.
