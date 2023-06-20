Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pine River Summerfest on tap June 24

Annual event adds a fishing photo contest, community picnic and sunset bike ride

Pine river chamber of commerce.jpg
Pine River Chamber of Commerce Logo
Contributed / Pine River Chamber of Commerce
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — After a year of being renamed "Dam Days," Summerfest is back by popular demand Saturday, June 24, in Pine River.

Pine River Summerfest (1).JPG
Local
First Pine River Dam Days offers new name, same great fun
The traditional Summerfest celebration was renamed to highlight the new rock riffle dam in Pine River.
July 01, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

This year's event will feature traditional favorites like the annual sidewalk sales and shopping deals, a fire hall open house and more. Additions include a fishing photo contest, community picnic and a sunset bike ride.

All day there will be sidewalk sales and shopping at various locations in town, swimming and water activities at the dam and beach, and a medallion hunt throughout town.

Summerfest buttons will be on sale for $2 at the Pine River Information Center. Buttons qualify buyers for deals and discounts at local businesses during Summerfest.

Other events June 24 include:

  • 8 a.m.: Registration for a kayak race at the dam with the race at 8:30 a.m.
  • 9 a.m.: Registration for yoga at the park with class from 9:15-10 a.m.
  • 9-11 a.m.: Fire hall open house with tours.
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m: Bounce houses and inflatable games at the dam.
  • 11 a.m.: Summerfest parade.
  • 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Community picnic with food trucks and yard games at the dam.
  • 1-1:30 p.m.: a "duck" race fun run for kids age 2-10 at the dam park.
  • 1:30-3 p.m.: Kids crafts at the dam park.
  • 7 p.m.: Sunset bike ride and ice cream treats starting at the Pine River Information Center.
  • Dusk: Fireworks, launching from the ice rink.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
