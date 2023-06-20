Pine River Summerfest on tap June 24

PINE RIVER — After a year of being renamed "Dam Days," Summerfest is back by popular demand Saturday, June 24, in Pine River.

This year's event will feature traditional favorites like the annual sidewalk sales and shopping deals, a fire hall open house and more. Additions include a fishing photo contest, community picnic and a sunset bike ride.

All day there will be sidewalk sales and shopping at various locations in town, swimming and water activities at the dam and beach, and a medallion hunt throughout town.

Summerfest buttons will be on sale for $2 at the Pine River Information Center. Buttons qualify buyers for deals and discounts at local businesses during Summerfest.

Other events June 24 include:

