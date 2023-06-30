Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River sesquicentennial variety show to feature well-known locals

Music and a skit will entertain attendees July 7

pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Submitted
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The variety show being held in conjunction with Pine River’s 150th Celebration at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, will feature local talent and alumni.

The event will be entertaining for all ages.

Pine River alum Tom Griep, who has had a successful musical career and worked with many Hollywood stars over the years, will be visiting from his home in California to serve as the music director for the variety show.

Julie (Moser) Bergman, also a Pine River alum, is the talent coordinator for the show. Her Sweet Adeline’s group won many awards, including international competitions.

The show will include a short skit written by Pequot Lakes author Candace Simar. The skit is based on her research of the history of the lumber industry and will feature a few “local lumberjacks."

Sheri (Hoplin) Lillich will be the director. Rumors are that there may be an Elvis sighting during the show. Roger Hoplin will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $8 each (ages 12 and under enter free) and can be purchased at AC Hair Co. or at the Pine River Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets may also be requested at pr150years@gmail.com or by calling Annette at 320-309-3700.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
