Pine River Public Library has fun programs lined up for summer

PINE RIVER — Besides a fun summer reading program for children, the Pine River Library will offer events for the community.

Monday, June 5, Cynthia Buckholtz, from Bittersweet Barn Quilts, will set up a community barn quilt. Everyone is welcome to stop by the library and paint a section of the barn quilt. When complete, the project will be hung inside the library.

Author and forensic psychologist Frank Weber will visit the library at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, to discuss his writing career and how his forensic psychology helps in his writing. He will sell and sign books, and he'll demonstrate a lie detector with volunteers. His presentation will be at 6:30 p.m.

Library staff will lead monthly in-person craft events. Krafty Korner will take place on the third Tuesday of each month with two sessions: 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reservations may be made each month.

June 20: Make terra cotta solar lights.

July 18: Make a macrame décor jar.

Aug. 15: Burn and etch. Participants will burn a design in a wooden coaster and etch on glass using paste and cremes.

All supplies will be provided and classes are free to attend.

On Monday, June 26, the library will set up an escape room where participants will see if they can solve the puzzle in 20 minutes or less. There will be a time sheet available to register and reserve a group time.

A concert by the Jolly Pops will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at The Warehouse. This group of dads has written fun and crazy songs to get audiences moving.

The library will offer a barn quilt take-n-make kit July 10. Participants can take the kit home to paint a 16- by 16-inch barn quilt. The design will be routered in a wood board to easily guide them. Kits will be available during library hours and while supplies last. No reservations will be taken for the kits.

Photographer Steve Maanum will visit the library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, to present his photography on the life a loon. Maanum will offer a class for youth at 1:30 p.m. that day. The "Blending Writing with Nature Photography" class is for children ages 9-18. Registration is required.

Author Sue Moline will be at the library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, to talk about her personal experience and details from her book, "The Lake Turned Upside Down." The book is about the 1969 Outing tornado.

The library book club will continue throughout the summer. All are welcome to join at anytime. The book club meets at 3 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the library.

Book discussions will be "The Silent Wife," by A.S.A. Harrison, in June; "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," by Rebecca Skloot, in July; and "Away," by Amy Bloom, in August. Extra books are available at the library.

The library will host a children’s summer reading program in June and July. Children ages 3-18 can sign up for the reading rewards program. The program will include weekly guest speakers, weekly craft kits, in-library scavenger hunts and more.

