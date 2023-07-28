Pine River Lions pavilion moves to new park across river

PINE RIVER — As a part of continued improvements at Pine River's parks near the Norway Brook, the Lions pavilion once located at the Dam Park on the northwest corner of the rock riffle dam is now on the southeast corner of the dam in the city's newest park space.

The pavilion was loaded onto a trailer and driven across the bridge on Barclay Avenue Friday morning, July 21, to its new home on former private property.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation acquired the property during construction of the bridge in town so that a building there could be demolished to make room to access the river from that side.

The city then purchased the property from MnDOT with the intention of creating yet more improved park space.

The Lions pavilion in Pine River arrived in its new location on the other side of the river without any surprises, where it was set up on a new foundation Friday, July 21, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

During the July 11 regular city council meeting, Public Works Director Mike Hansen said a foundation was ready for the relocation of the Lions pavilion, and plumbing was underway for eventual construction of a bathroom in the same park space.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is all a part of the park improvements that continue to ride the wave of enthusiasm following the successful and popular dam replacement and park rejuvenation.

The park group that did all the planning and whatnot for the area wanted that park to be the quiet park, so that if you wanted to come have lunch or read a book without kids screaming in the background, you could go to this park (to sit quietly or reflect). Mike Hansen

The original Dam Park is set to receive a new, updated pavilion building with space for cooking, bathrooms and a larger space for picnic tables.

"Where it was moved from will be built a much larger pavilion, one that is kind of meant for family reunions, maybe class reunions or gatherings, receptions and something a little bigger," Hansen said.

"The current log shelter would only hold about six picnic tables," he said. "The new one will hold about 15 and it'll have a little bit of a kitchenette type thing on it and three bathrooms, two of them dedicated for park use and one dedicated for pavilion rental. It'll be a nice, open air type thing and then hopefully a great addition to the park to make the park more usable by larger groups."

The new park and new location of the Lions pavilion is intended to be a smaller, quieter space a little farther from the children's play spaces and beach.

"The park group that did all the planning and whatnot for the area wanted that park to be the quiet park," Hansen said," so that if you wanted to come have lunch or read a book without kids screaming in the background, you could go to this park (to sit quietly or reflect)."

The Lions pavilion was constructed in 1986 and dedicated to former Pine River Police Chief R.E. (Swede) Swendson.

"We checked with the Lions to make sure they were OK with it being moved," Hansen said. "They basically said, as long as Carmen (Swendson) was fine with it, they were fine with it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hansen visited with Carmen, Swede's wife, and said she was fine with it.

"So we definitely want to make sure that it gets put back in a prominent state and even improve it a little bit," he said.

The current log shelter would only hold about six picnic tables. The new one will hold about 15 and it'll have a little bit of a kitchenette type thing on it and three bathrooms, two of them dedicated for park use and one dedicated for pavilion rental. It'll be a nice, open air type thing and then hopefully a great addition to the park to make the park more usable by larger groups. Mike Hansen

A small plaque at the former location once identified the pavilion as a memorial. Hansen said one plan for the new space will be to make the dedication more visible and more detailed.

The plan is to include a kiosk-like space with more photos and information on the former police chief so those who were not around during his lifetime might know more about him.

A sidewalk will be installed around the pavilion at the new park. Both the memorial and pavilion will receive a good cleaning and staining to preserve the building.

Hansen is hopeful the new space will be ready within a month, with construction on the new pavilion to begin immediately after that. The hope is to have the new pavilion ready in October, with a grand opening expected in the spring.

Following the dam project, the city has worked to make the park space surrounding the river into a centerpiece and a real attraction within the city.

Preparing to shift the shelter on the trailer, workers block up the Lions pavilion in Pine River after moving it across the river to its new home Friday, July 21, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

"With the work we've done so far, we've seen a lot of people there that are not from this area," Hansen said. "Or they're from around the area and come just specifically to sit at the park and play at the playground and be in the water. It's just a nice area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I go to other communities and I see what they have for parks and whatnot, if the city has a nice park it becomes a destination," he said. "That's kind of what it's about — getting people here to enjoy it, making Pine River a nice community to live in and somewhere you can bring your kids and raise your kids and all the memories that come with that."

Hansen hopes younger generations will build memories like the ones he did when he was younger, buying bait at the nearby store, fishing and swimming.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.