Pine River Library offers children's summer reading program

PINE RIVER — The Pine River Public Library will host a children’s summer reading program, Find Your Voice, that will explore ways that voices have power in sharing stories, expressing oneself, sparking change and more.

Readers will explore their own voice through programs involving creativity, STEM, current issues and more. The program may help readers discover new interests and find the way they'll make their mark on the world.

The program will run June 5 to July 29. All children ages 3-18 are invited to join the reading for rewards portion of the program. All members of the community are welcome to attend the weekly speakers and entertainment.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Reading for rewards will include seven reading goals for each age category. Reaching each goal will earn the child an incentive. If the child completes all seven reading levels, they will qualify for the grand prize drawing.

The library will give away one Kindle Fire tablet in each age category, and the Kitchigami Regional Library will provide a mystery grand prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Library staff has prepared take-n-make activity kits that will be available weekly on Thursdays, following the weekly presentation.

Some kits will be a take, make and return. These kits will have enough supplies to put together one item for the child and one to bring back to the library to be donated to the local animal shelter or a senior living community so makers can use their voice to give back to the community.

The library will collect donations throughout the summer program for Paws & Claws Animal Rescue and the Pine River Area Food Shelf. Items needed include bath towels (no rips or holes), dog or cat food, treats, peanut butter and Windex for the animal rescue; and crackers, granola bars, cooking oils, seasonings, deodorant, soaps, shampoo and feminine products for the food shelf.

The library will bring weekly speakers/entertainment to follow the theme of Find Your Voice. All programs will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at The Warehouse in Pine River. Following is the weekly schedule:



June 8: Northwoods Dance Studio.

June 15: First aid resource.

June 22: Pine River-Backus High School robotics team.

June 29: Jolly Pops musical performance.

July 6: Paws & Claws Rescue.

July 13: "Making Minnesota" author and illustrator.

July 20: Pine River Area Food Shelf.

July 27: Theatre performance.

For more information, contact the library.