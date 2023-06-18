Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pine River Friends of the Library book sale to return on Summerfest weekend

Books and other media will be available for a freewill donation

Pine River Library Sign.March 2023.JPG
Pine River Public Library (March 2023)
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — In conjunction with the Cass County Fair and Pine River Summerfest, the Pine River Friends of the Library will hold the first of their summer book sales Thursday-Sunday, June 22-25, in the Commercial Building at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River.

Hours are noon to 9 p.m. June 22, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 23 and 24, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25.

They invite the public to search for treasures among the wide range of hardcovers, paperbacks, books on CD, DVDs and VHS.

The sale will be neatly organized, with sections of fiction, nonfiction, large print, children’s, junior, young adult, westerns, Christian fiction, sci-fi and fantasy, and more.

The sales will be for a freewill donation.

The Friends of the Pine River Library goals are to get books out of boxes and into readers’ hands, and to raise funds to support the Pine River Public Library programs and building.

Volunteers to help with setup and to man the sale are wanted. Volunteer signup sheets are at the Pine River Public Library. Call 218-587-4639. Questions are directed to lead volunteer Nolita Christensen at 218-316-2540.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
