Pine River Friends of the Library book sale set

PINE RIVER — In conjunction with Pine River’s 150th Celebration, the Friends of the Library will hold Round 2 of their summer book sales from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, at the Commercial Building on the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River.

They invite the public to search for treasures among the wide range of hardcovers, paperbacks, books on CD, DVDs and VHS. Lots of items were added for Round 2.

The sale is neatly organized, with sections of fiction, nonfiction, large print, children’s, junior, young adult, Westerns, Christian fiction, sci-fi and fantasy, and more.

The sales will be a freewill donation again this year.

The Friends of the Pine River Library goals are to get books out of boxes and into readers’ hands, and to raise funds to support the Pine River Public Library programs and building.

Volunteers to help with set-up and to man the sale are wanted. Volunteer sign-up sheets are at the Pine River Public Library or call 218-587-4639.

For more information, contact lead volunteer Nolita Christensen at 218-316-2540.