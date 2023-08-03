Pine River Friends of the Library book sale is Aug. 4-5

PINE RIVER — In conjunction with Pine River Community Garage Sale Days, the Friends of the Library will hold Round 3 of their summer book sales from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, at the Commercial Building on the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River.

They invite the public to search for treasures among the wide range of hardcovers, paperbacks, books on CD, DVDs and VHS. Lots of items have been added since Round 2.

The sale is neatly organized, with sections of fiction, nonfiction, large print, children’s, junior, young adult (YA), westerns, Christian fiction, sci-fi and fantasy, and more.

The sales will be free will donation.

The Friends of the Pine River Library goals are to:

Get books out of boxes and into readers’ hands.

Raise funds to support the Pine River Public Library programs and building.

Volunteers to help with setup and to man the sale are wanted. Volunteer signup sheets are at the Pine River Public Library. Call 218-587-4639.

For more information, contact lead volunteer Nolita Christensen at 218-316-2540.