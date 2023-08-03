Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pine River Friends of the Library book sale is Aug. 4-5

Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days in the Commercial building at the Pine River Cass County fairgrounds

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — In conjunction with Pine River Community Garage Sale Days, the Friends of the Library will hold Round 3 of their summer book sales from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, at the Commercial Building on the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River.

They invite the public to search for treasures among the wide range of hardcovers, paperbacks, books on CD, DVDs and VHS. Lots of items have been added since Round 2.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The sale is neatly organized, with sections of fiction, nonfiction, large print, children’s, junior, young adult (YA), westerns, Christian fiction, sci-fi and fantasy, and more.

The sales will be free will donation.

The Friends of the Pine River Library goals are to:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Get books out of boxes and into readers’ hands.
  • Raise funds to support the Pine River Public Library programs and building.

Volunteers to help with setup and to man the sale are wanted. Volunteer signup sheets are at the Pine River Public Library. Call 218-587-4639.

For more information, contact lead volunteer Nolita Christensen at 218-316-2540.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Aug. 3, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
1 Pequot Manufacturing.jpg
Local
Pequot Manufacturing honored for philanthropy
15h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft from business
19h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Two women hold the Emily Food Shelf logo.
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Little Emily is making a big impact for neighbors in need
19h ago
 · 
By  Crow Wing Energized
080223.N.BP.RLMARIJUANA 4.jpg
Minnesota
Hundreds visit Red Lake’s NativeCare for first day of recreational marijuana sales
1d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
080223-august-2023-calendar.jpg
Community
Calendar: No shortage of events on tap in Brainerd lakes area
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Crow Wing County Fair is underway
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal