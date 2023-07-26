Pine River concert against human trafficking is July 28-29

PINE RIVER — The Brainerd Noon, Brainerd Sunrise and Central Lakes Rotary clubs will host the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music and Camping Festival on July 28-29 at the Lakes Music and Events Park, a half mile north of Pine River.

The festival offers country music — much of it from the 1990s — and information on how to be informed about human trafficking in the area to put an end to it.

Music will run from 3-11 p.m. Friday, July 28, and 1-11 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

At 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, there will be two workshops on learning about human trafficking and social media’s role in human trafficking. Speakers will be available for questions and more information throughout the day.

National and regional bands will perform, including headliners Exile at 9 p.m. Friday and The Frontmen at 9 p.m Saturday.

Exile formed in 1963, recording the chart topping song “Kiss You all Over” in 1978. In the early 1980s they began to focus on country music, and had 10 No. 1 singles and wrote their own songs for themselves and others, including Restless Heart.

The five original Exile members reformed in 2008 with J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marion Hargis and Steve Goetzman. They are Kentucky Music Hall of Fame members, have appeared over 100 times on the Grand Ole Opry and have 11 No. 1 songs spanning three decades, along with four additional top 10s.

They have sold over 8 million records worldwide with three Gold albums. Their songs include “Woke Up in Love," Still Standing" and “Don’t Leave me this Way/Keeping it Country.”

The Frontmen features 1990s country legends Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Larry Stewart, of Restless Heat; and Tim Rushlow, of Little Texas. They bring all three groups' hit songs, including “The Bluest Eyes in Texas," “That Rock Won’t Roll," ”’l'll Still Be Loving You," “Amazed," “Amy’s Back in Austin" and more from their over 30 major hits between the three groups.

Collectively they have sold over 30 million records.

Following is the two-day lineup.

Friday, July 28

3 p.m.: Rick Adams has over 30 years of experience with bands like Burbank Station, Buffalo Alice and now currently with the Roosters.

Kent Dudley and Bended Knee. Dudley is a Christian country recording artist who has been singing since he was in his 20s. His style of music is rooted in country sounds and he has toured all over the United States with his band.

2 Weeks Notice has been performing country rock and pop music in the Midwest since 2012, when they formed under their previous name, Incredibly Real. The band consists of three brothers — Jack, Tim and Dan Walsh — and Russ Brown. They have a debut single that is just out now, "Ain't Workin' For Me."

9 p.m.: Exile.

Saturday, July 29

1 p.m.: The Rockin' Hill Band from the Brainerd lakes area plays rock, pop, blues and jazz. The band includes three singers, piano/keys, guitar, bass, vibes, Hammond organ and drums.

3 p.m.: Rick Adams.

5 p.m.: Kent Dudley and Bended Knee.

7 p.m.: Anderson Daniels, a Minnesota native, released his first EP in 2018 titled “Heartland,” which debuted inside the top 20 on the iTunes Country Charts. He earned New Artist of the Year Award at the annual Midwest Country Music Association Award show in 2019, followed by a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year in 2020. His recently released album, “Country & Midwestern Side A,” was nominated for Midwest CMO’s 2022 Album of the Year.

9 p.m.: The Frontmen.

For more information and to secure tickets and camping, visit rehtmusicfestival.com. Tickets are also available from Rotarians in the area and at Crystal Cleaners in Brainerd.