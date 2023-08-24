Pine River Community Bike Ride is Aug. 26

PINE RIVER — Pedal Pine River and Beyond is calling all bicyclists for the second annual Pedal Pine River Community Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 26, starting and ending at the Pine River Information Center.

The 3-mile event, starting 9 a.m., is free with the opportunity to learn about and optionally to donate funds toward making Pine River a more bike friendly community.

There is a 15-mile ride for $25 for more advanced riders. T-shirts and prizes will be available for all participants. There will be some bicycles available for rental on site.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Riders under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walk-in registration will open at 8:30 a.m., but preregistration is active at bikereg.com/60223.

For more information, contact Randy at 218-851-9388.