Community

Pine River Cass County Fair 4-H events announced

Animal showcases and more will be on display at the annual event

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Throughout Minnesota, 4-H educators, youth and community supporters are working together to prepare for a new year of summer showcase events, including the Cass County 4-H Showcase at the Cass County Fair in Pine River.

From Tuesday-Sunday, June 20-25, Cass County 4-H youth will share their skills and accomplishments with knowledgeable project judges and the community in showcase events encompassing a variety of project areas, including animal sciences, expressive arts and communication, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), gardening and agriculture, family and consumer sciences, outdoor adventures, healthy living, civic engagement and leadership, environmental and earth sciences, and more.

“4-Hers from around our community have worked so incredibly hard to develop the skills necessary to complete their 4-H projects that will be on display at this year’s 4-H Showcase at the fair," Brooke Remer, Cass County 4-H Extension educator, said in a news release. "We are looking forward to providing a positive experience for these youth as they demonstrate how they have led in their communities and learned about their projects.

"As always, 4-H is committed to providing learning and leadership experiences that guide 4-H youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques and strengthening organizational skills,” she said.

Read more local area news

Cass County 4-H projects will be on display at the following showcase events:

Tuesday, June 20

  • 12:30-1 p.m.: Fashion revue in the 4-H building (pending entries).
  • 1-6 p.m.: Static judging and demonstrations in the 4-H building.
  • 6-7 p.m.: Pet show in the 4-H building.

Wednesday, June 21

  • 9 a.m.: Horse showcase in the horse arena.

Thursday, June 22

  • 10 a.m.: Poultry showcase in the open-air arena.
  • 3 p.m.: Dog project demonstrations in the open-air arena.
Friday, June 23

  • 9 a.m.: General livestock showcase in the open-air arena.

Saturday, June 24

  • 9 a.m.: Rabbit showcase in the open-air arena.
  • 4 p.m.: Premier showman in the open-air arena.

Sunday, June 25

  • 12:30 p.m.: 4-H awards ceremony at the Don Smith Arena.

For more information about 4-H in Cass County, call University of Minnesota Extension 4-H Educator Brooke Remer at 218-587-8280 or visit www.4-H.umn.edu.

