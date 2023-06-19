Pine River Cass County Fair 4-H events announced

PINE RIVER — Throughout Minnesota, 4-H educators, youth and community supporters are working together to prepare for a new year of summer showcase events, including the Cass County 4-H Showcase at the Cass County Fair in Pine River.

From Tuesday-Sunday, June 20-25, Cass County 4-H youth will share their skills and accomplishments with knowledgeable project judges and the community in showcase events encompassing a variety of project areas, including animal sciences, expressive arts and communication, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), gardening and agriculture, family and consumer sciences, outdoor adventures, healthy living, civic engagement and leadership, environmental and earth sciences, and more.

“4-Hers from around our community have worked so incredibly hard to develop the skills necessary to complete their 4-H projects that will be on display at this year’s 4-H Showcase at the fair," Brooke Remer, Cass County 4-H Extension educator, said in a news release. "We are looking forward to providing a positive experience for these youth as they demonstrate how they have led in their communities and learned about their projects.

"As always, 4-H is committed to providing learning and leadership experiences that guide 4-H youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques and strengthening organizational skills,” she said.

Cass County 4-H projects will be on display at the following showcase events:

Tuesday, June 20

12:30-1 p.m.: Fashion revue in the 4-H building (pending entries).

Fashion revue in the 4-H building (pending entries). 1-6 p.m.: Static judging and demonstrations in the 4-H building.

Static judging and demonstrations in the 4-H building. 6-7 p.m.: Pet show in the 4-H building.

Wednesday, June 21

9 a.m.: Horse showcase in the horse arena.

Thursday, June 22

10 a.m.: Poultry showcase in the open-air arena.

Poultry showcase in the open-air arena. 3 p.m.: Dog project demonstrations in the open-air arena.

Friday, June 23

9 a.m.: General livestock showcase in the open-air arena.

Saturday, June 24

9 a.m.: Rabbit showcase in the open-air arena.

Rabbit showcase in the open-air arena. 4 p.m.: Premier showman in the open-air arena.

Sunday, June 25

12:30 p.m.: 4-H awards ceremony at the Don Smith Arena.