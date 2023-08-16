Pickleball courts done, splash pad to come in Fifty Lakes

FIFTY LAKES — The popularity of pickleball courts has Fifty Lakes city officials hopeful for next year's splash pad project.

The courts opened July 14.

Though only preliminary, this rendering of the park space in Fifty Lakes includes an idea of what the 2024 splash pad project could look like nestled within the park's other amenities - a pavilion, pickleball courts and playground. Contributed / Fifty Lakes

"It's incredible," said Fifty Lakes Clerk/Treasurer Ann Raph. "The first weekend it was full. I try to go over as I see people there and just talk with them and see what they like and dislike. I haven't heard anything negative. They said the courts are beautiful and we did everything right."

Though the pickleball courts came first, a splash pad was actually the first consideration for the project.

"My daughter was a nanny in the Twin Cities," Raph said. "I was talking to her about expanding our park area and I asked about her suggestions, because she would take her nanny boys all over. She said 'splash pad' because it's the best. There's no worry, no standing water, all the cement is cool and there's no slipping. And it's free."

The city council was receptive to the idea, and researched and visited the splash pad in Deerwood. After discussion, another feature was added to the plan.

"We started out small (30 feet by 30 feet), and then we went back to the drawing board and expanded it (30 feet by 60 feet)," Raph said. "Then pickleball was really going crazy. A council member (Mark Bradley) wanted to see the pickleball courts go in first. We had the funding for that, so that's how that went."

The overall cost for the projects are $49,000 for pickleball courts and an estimated $184,000 for the splash pad.

While the city had funds budgeted for the pickleball courts, Sourcewell contributed $21,750 and the city received donations of $5,600 and $2,200 from the Emily, Outing and Fifty Lakes Lions.

In addition, the 50 Lakes Municipal Liquor Store donated $50,000 to the city's park fund in the past year to help fund the projects.











Fundraising is just beginning for the splash pad. The city hopes to gather donations and sponsorships to help reduce the cost to the city.

A parks committee is tackling funding with plans to sell personalized bricks or tiles for the space between the pickleball courts and parking. Raph is exploring the idea of selling advertising banners in the park space to help raise funds.

"We've got a great group," she said.

In Fifty Lakes, Raph said residents were supportive once they got a clear picture of the idea.

"At first, when our rendering came out, we did have a couple of residents come to council meetings, because they thought we were putting a swimming pool in," Raph said. "Why would we do that when we live with so many lakes?

"We explained that this is for anybody and we do have a lot of people who don't live on lakes and this gives them the opportunity to bring their family here, play in the park, cool off a little," she said. "That was really what we were looking at. And then they supported it."

Unlike both a swimming pool or a lake, Raph pointed out that the splash pad would offer a safer alternative for parents watching one or more younger children.

The water never accumulates, so there is no danger of drowning if a parent is distracted dealing with one child. And the space in the park offers options for parents and kids beyond just the splash pad, being close to the playground and a new pavilion project.

"It'll have different age categories," Raph said. "You'll have your toddler area, and then probably your middle schoolers, and maybe the older. There has to be a 5-foot dry zone around it for safety. It's going to be right next to a pavilion. It's in between a pavilion and our park.

"Anybody there can certainly be in the splash pad with their family or they can be in the pavilion playing in the park," she said. "It's all in the same area and connected. Then the pickleball court is probably 10 feet, maybe 20 from the playground."

Raph said the walls are up for the pavilion, with roof and ceiling work underway. The pavilion offers unisex bathroom space, a dry kitchen and shaded seating, all within view of the park's other amenities.

"When families want to host any type of an event they have somewhere to plug things in and serve food," Raph said. "It's quite exciting."

Work won't likely begin on the splash pad until mid-summer of 2024. Even when it's finished, the park isn't done yet.

Currently there are two pickleball courts. Raph said the council would eventually like to add two more, though that project might not begin until 2025 or later.

