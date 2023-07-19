6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pequot Lakes Youth Sports - Softball and Baseball

Team Photos, Sponsors

prm-pequot-lakes-summer-ball-2023.jpg
Design / Forum Communications
By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

REGISTRATION FOR ALL FALL YOUTH SPORTS IS OPEN!

Team photos provided by: Kelli Engstrom Photography

Pequot Lakes Youth Fall Youth Sports Registration for grades 1 - 6 (grades based on 2023-2024 school year) is open. All programs will end prior to Fall Break.

Fall Youth Sports include:

Tennis

Grades 3 - 5 Girls (starts mid August)

Cross Country

Grades 3 - 5 Girls & Boys (starts mid August)

Football

1st - 2nd Grade Skills (starts in September)

3rd - 4th Flag Football (starts end of August)

5th - 6th Contact Football (starts end of August)

Volleyball

3rd - 4th Grade Volleyball (starts mid-September)

5th - 6th Grade Volleyball (starts mid-September)

To register: https://pequotlakes.revtrak.net/rw-youth-sports

