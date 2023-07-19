Pequot Lakes Youth Sports - Softball and Baseball
REGISTRATION FOR ALL FALL YOUTH SPORTS IS OPEN!
Team photos provided by: Kelli Engstrom Photography
Pequot Lakes Youth Fall Youth Sports Registration for grades 1 - 6 (grades based on 2023-2024 school year) is open. All programs will end prior to Fall Break.
Fall Youth Sports include:
Tennis
Grades 3 - 5 Girls (starts mid August)
Cross Country
Grades 3 - 5 Girls & Boys (starts mid August)
Football
1st - 2nd Grade Skills (starts in September)
3rd - 4th Flag Football (starts end of August)
5th - 6th Contact Football (starts end of August)
Volleyball
3rd - 4th Grade Volleyball (starts mid-September)
5th - 6th Grade Volleyball (starts mid-September)
To register: https://pequotlakes.revtrak.net/rw-youth-sports
