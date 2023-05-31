Pequot Lakes splash pad opens for summer fun

PEQUOT LAKES — High-pitched shrieks erupted over Pequot Lakes just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, rising to a continuous crescendo that likely echoed throughout the city.

It was pure music to many people’s ears.

When I turned around and saw a sea of children on the splash pad when the water turned on, I was brought to tears. Jenni Gonczy, splash pad fundraising coordinator

The squeals of delight came from a mob of children who stormed onto the Pequot Lakes splash pad to become the very first to play in the sprays of water.

With the iconic Pequot Lakes bobber water tower rising in the background, children play in the splash pad — also shaped like a bobber — Thursday, May 25, 2023, in North Trailside Park. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“When I turned around and saw a sea of children on the splash pad when the water turned on, I was brought to tears,” said Jenni Gonczy, a Pequot Lakes mother of two who spearheaded the drive that raised nearly $100,000 in less than a year to build the splash pad.

The long-awaited addition to North Trailside Park is now open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Just like the playground right next to it in the northernmost part of the park, the splash pad is a free city amenity.

“It was quite a sight,” Gonczy said of the grand opening event May 25 that featured food trucks; public safety vehicles and a garbage truck on display; and vendors and local organizations sharing their information in booths along the park path leading to and beyond the splash pad.

And people - so many people came to the event.

Jenni Gonczy is an amazing example of what one person can accomplish if they really want something. She single-handedly got the wheels in motion and recruited people to help with her mission. Tyler Gardner, Pequot Lakes mayor

“I was very pleased with the turnout to the grand opening,” Mayor Tyler Gardner said via text message. “Jenni Gonczy is an amazing example of what one person can accomplish if they really want something. She single-handedly got the wheels in motion and recruited people to help with her mission.”

Splash pad history

Mayor Tyler Gardner cuts his portion of twine during the grand opening of the Pequot Lakes splash pad Thursday, May 25, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Pequot Lakes City Council has been discussing different variations of a park plan for a long time, with a splash pad being part of the discussion since at least 2011, Gardner said, attributing that date to notes found at city hall.

In 2016, the city received an anonymous donation of $100,000 to go toward a splash pad. After the city used $30,587 of those funds on a park study, the donor in March 2022 decided not to provide the rest of the pledged funds.

Jenni stepped up to the plate and got an astounding amount of money raised through many forms of donations. Tyler Gardner, Pequot Lakes mayor

Different city councils had researched the idea over a half dozen years until the current council granted the go-ahead in November 2021 to build the splash pad as long as no city-levied property tax funds were used.

That decision came after the council held a community open house in September 2021 to gauge residents’ thoughts on the idea.

“Jenni stepped up to the plate and got an astounding amount of money raised through many forms of donations,” Gardner said.

The original goal was to open the splash pad by July 4 last year, but delays ensued. A groundbreaking was held later in July 2022, but the splash pad wasn’t operational by summer’s end.

That all changed May 25, when the grand opening was held and the water was turned on.

The splash pad

The $160,000 turnkey splash pad — shaped like what’s become the city’s symbol, a fishing bobber — includes three vertical risers, 11 geysers and four orange safe swaps for future features to be installed when funds are raised.

Those orange caps do spray water, but each can become a bigger vertical feature.

Water Wars in Pequot Lakes donated the Bucket Brigade feature, which dumps buckets of water on those below.

Children have fun with the water features of the Pequot Lakes splash pad Thursday, May 25, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The splash pad also has a tulip dump bucket and umbrella spray feature.

The May 25 ribbon — or twine — cutting highlighted 13 people representing groups that helped make the splash pad a reality: the mayor, city council, city staff, park board, city public works department, splash pad committee, Community Action of Pequot Lakes, supporters, advocates, businesses, volunteers, Pequot Lakes Schools and citizens.

Without each of those people doing their part it wouldn’t have worked. It literally took a village for this project. Jenni Gonczy, splash pad fundraising coordinator

A representative of each group helped cut the twine that encircled the splash pad with paper bobbers hanging from it before the water was turned on.

“Without each of those people doing their part it wouldn’t have worked,” Gonczy said. “It literally took a village for this project.”

She said the plan was to inform the community with facts about a splash pad and then raise funds.

“The support followed. The excitement followed. And then there everybody was in the end,” she said of the grand opening turnout on a day that featured perfect weather with sunshine and warm temperatures.

A little girl screams in delight Thursday, May 25, 2023, while playing in the just-opened Pequot Lakes splash pad. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“It always makes my heart so full to see people out and about in town,” Gonczy said.

Gardner also said it was an amazing site.

“The kids were so happy when the water finally erupted from the concrete pad!” he said.

Location

The splash pad is in North Trailside Park, adjacent to Patriot Avenue. A parking lot for the playground and splash pad is on East Sibley Street, across from Builders FirstSource.

The city plans to request an address for the splash pad.

A pavilion by both play areas is available to reserve for birthday parties or family events for free through the city.

For up-to-date information about the splash pad, visit the Pequot Lakes Splash Pad page on Facebook.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com.