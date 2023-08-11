Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pequot Lakes kids summer reading program winding down

Ice cream social planned Aug. 15 for successful readers

0930pl-pequot-lakes-library-website.jpg
Pequot Lakes Library from the Pequot Lakes Library website - https://www.pequotlakeslibrary.org.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Opinion by Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Things are quieting down a bit here at the library as far as the kids reading program goes.

Olympics Day was held Aug. 8 at Trailside Park with Terri and Friends; and for the kids who finished their reading lists and handed them in on time, the book and certificate ice cream party will be held Aug. 15 at the Cole Memorial Building.

Read more 'Things To Do'

We wish to give Terri Grimes, our head of all children’s programs, a most profuse thanks. She gives of her time so freely and not just during the summer. What she does takes loads of time planning and phoning and everything else you can imagine during the rest of the year.

Terri is absolutely the best! And we know the kids love her. If you happen to see her during the next couple of weeks, be sure to give her a thumbs up. She certainly deserves it.

And thanks to all her helpers who donated their time during the summer program, and businesses who donated money also. It was a complete success and we know the kids surely enjoyed it. Thank you, thank you!

ADVERTISEMENT

Notes about this and that

  • We truly appreciate our patrons and volunteers. Thank you for everything you do.
  • Have you been in our Cozy Corner Book Store lately? There’s an assortment of used books for sale and some for free, reasonably priced.
  • Our artist of the month through Aug. 31 is Susan Davis. Her display is titled “Magical Morocco,” and shows items she has collected from her years living in and visiting Morocco. Susan’s latest book is “Women Artists of Morocco, Their Stories, Their Lives,” which is a gorgeous work of art in itself. She is a summertime volunteer at the library.
  • We have a basket of used magazines you may take home for free; also bring your fairly new magazines in for others to take.
  • Be sure to check our website for information about newly purchased books and things going on in the library. You may also log onto our catalog at the website.
  • We have a great Facebook page where you can "like” us and find out lots of interesting library information.

Date to note

Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book to be discussed is “Of Mice and Men,” by John Steinbeck. October’s book will be “The Blessing Way,” by Tony Hillerman. The book club is open to anyone interested. There’s no need to call ahead.

Library information

  • Address: 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.
  • Phone: 218-568-6181.
  • Website: www.pequotlakeslibrary.org. Log onto our catalog at the website.
  • Hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays.

The library has six computers equipped with DSL internet service available without charge to the public. Wireless internet is also available.
Claire Nagel is a Pequot Lakes Area Library volunteer.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Opinion by Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
goat seeking attention 2.jpg
Members Only
Local
When you can't beat 'em, eat 'em
8m ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
081023-smart-salting-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 smart salting trainings to be held in Cass and Crow Wing counties
18h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
14-year-old boy drowns in Star Lake near Crosslake
21h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
EagleViewSpeedZone.JPG
Local
Grant sought to help ease Eagle View school transit issues
1d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Fritz Loven Park bridge Aug. 7, 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Larger, two-lane bridge chosen for Fritz Loven Park replacement in Lake Shore
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Crosslake Art Club show August 2023.png
Community
Crosslake Art Club Art Show set Aug. 10-12
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
3d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler