Pequot Lakes kids summer reading program winding down

PEQUOT LAKES — Things are quieting down a bit here at the library as far as the kids reading program goes.

Olympics Day was held Aug. 8 at Trailside Park with Terri and Friends; and for the kids who finished their reading lists and handed them in on time, the book and certificate ice cream party will be held Aug. 15 at the Cole Memorial Building.

Read more 'Things To Do'





We wish to give Terri Grimes, our head of all children’s programs, a most profuse thanks. She gives of her time so freely and not just during the summer. What she does takes loads of time planning and phoning and everything else you can imagine during the rest of the year.

Terri is absolutely the best! And we know the kids love her. If you happen to see her during the next couple of weeks, be sure to give her a thumbs up. She certainly deserves it.

And thanks to all her helpers who donated their time during the summer program, and businesses who donated money also. It was a complete success and we know the kids surely enjoyed it. Thank you, thank you!

ADVERTISEMENT

Notes about this and that

We truly appreciate our patrons and volunteers. Thank you for everything you do.

and volunteers. Thank you for everything you do. Have you been in our Cozy Corner Book Store lately? There’s an assortment of used books for sale and some for free, reasonably priced.

lately? There’s an assortment of used books for sale and some for free, reasonably priced. Our artist of the month through Aug. 31 is Susan Davis. Her display is titled “Magical Morocco,” and shows items she has collected from her years living in and visiting Morocco. Susan’s latest book is “Women Artists of Morocco, Their Stories, Their Lives,” which is a gorgeous work of art in itself. She is a summertime volunteer at the library.

through Aug. 31 is Susan Davis. Her display is titled “Magical Morocco,” and shows items she has collected from her years living in and visiting Morocco. Susan’s latest book is “Women Artists of Morocco, Their Stories, Their Lives,” which is a gorgeous work of art in itself. She is a summertime volunteer at the library. We have a basket of used magazines you may take home for free; also bring your fairly new magazines in for others to take.

you may take home for free; also bring your fairly new magazines in for others to take. Be sure to check our website for information about newly purchased books and things going on in the library. You may also log onto our catalog at the website.

for information about newly purchased books and things going on in the library. You may also log onto our catalog at the website. We have a great Facebook page where you can "like” us and find out lots of interesting library information.

Date to note

Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book to be discussed is “Of Mice and Men,” by John Steinbeck. October’s book will be “The Blessing Way,” by Tony Hillerman. The book club is open to anyone interested. There’s no need to call ahead.

Library information

Address: 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472. Phone: 218-568-6181.

218-568-6181. Website: www.pequotlakeslibrary.org. Log onto our catalog at the website.

www.pequotlakeslibrary.org. Log onto our catalog at the website. Hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays.

The library has six computers equipped with DSL internet service available without charge to the public. Wireless internet is also available.

Claire Nagel is a Pequot Lakes Area Library volunteer.