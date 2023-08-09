Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival features fun with chokecherries

PEQUOT LAKES — The 15th annual Chokecherry Festival put on by the Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions attracted people of all ages to enjoy music, feast on everything from mini dougnuts to tacos, view artwork and enjoy numerous games Saturday, Aug. 5, at Trailside Park.

Although the pit didn’t go very far, Vaila Roth, 6, of Bloomington, gave it her best shot in the pit spitting contest at the Chokecherry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

There were even chokecherry treats, jellies, jams and syrups for sale.

A favorite event every year is the chokecherry pit spitting contest.

Anne Aamodt, of Lake Shore, was one of the creators of the many pieces of chain saw art that were on display at the Chokecherry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

The day also featured a Bobber Art Crawl hosted by Community Action of Pequot Lakes.

Festivities wrapped up that night with Community Action's sixth annual street dance on Patriot Avenue featuring the Wyld Ryce band.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lita Clement, 1 1/2, of Pequot Lakes, was a little small to enjoy the kids’ games, but she still got into the action by wearing the mask her sister won in one of the games at the Chokecherry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

Read more local area news



