Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival features fun with chokecherries

Event includes games, food, music and more

Ivy.JPG
Ivy Roth, 2, of Bloomington, was successful in throwing a hula hoop over a target to win a prize at the Chokecherry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The 15th annual Chokecherry Festival put on by the Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions attracted people of all ages to enjoy music, feast on everything from mini dougnuts to tacos, view artwork and enjoy numerous games Saturday, Aug. 5, at Trailside Park.

seed2.JPG
Although the pit didn’t go very far, Vaila Roth, 6, of Bloomington, gave it her best shot in the pit spitting contest at the Chokecherry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

There were even chokecherry treats, jellies, jams and syrups for sale.

A favorite event every year is the chokecherry pit spitting contest.

Anne.JPG
Anne Aamodt, of Lake Shore, was one of the creators of the many pieces of chain saw art that were on display at the Chokecherry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

The day also featured a Bobber Art Crawl hosted by Community Action of Pequot Lakes.

amber.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
1d ago
 · 
By  Donna Evans

Festivities wrapped up that night with Community Action's sixth annual street dance on Patriot Avenue featuring the Wyld Ryce band.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lita.JPG
Lita Clement, 1 1/2, of Pequot Lakes, was a little small to enjoy the kids’ games, but she still got into the action by wearing the mask her sister won in one of the games at the Chokecherry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Read more local area news
Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Crosslake Art Club show August 2023.png
Community
Crosslake Art Club Art Show set Aug. 10-12
1h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Vanessa Becerra.jpeg
Community
Don Pasquale opera coming to Lakes Area Music Festival
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Aug. 9, 2023
10h ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Brayden Spiczka junior council member July 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes senior learning a lot as junior council member
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
nisswa highway study.jpg
Local
Highway 371 Nisswa to Baxter corridor study seeks public input
4d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-backus-cornfest.jpg
Community
2023 Backus CornFest Celebration
1d ago
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal