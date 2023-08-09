Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival features fun with chokecherries

PEQUOT LAKES — The 15th annual Chokecherry Festival put on by the Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions attracted people of all ages to enjoy music, feast on everything from mini dougnuts to tacos, view artwork and enjoy numerous games Saturday, Aug. 5, at Trailside Park.
There were even chokecherry treats, jellies, jams and syrups for sale.
A favorite event every year is the chokecherry pit spitting contest.
The day also featured a Bobber Art Crawl hosted by Community Action of Pequot Lakes.
