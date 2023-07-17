6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes Bean Hole Days 2023

July 18-19 2023

View the special section below. Use the "arrows" (< and >) on the left and right sides of the page image to change pages. Click on the gray, page corners image to view the section full-screen size.
Echo Journal / PineandLakes.com
By Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 3:27 PM

Come and celebrate Bean Hole Days July 18- 19, 2023, in downtown Pequot Lakes. The huge cast iron kettles of beans are buried on Tuesday, July 18, so they can cook overnight and be served at noon, Wednesday, July 19.

The Bean Hole Days tradition in Pequot Lakes goes back to 1938 when people began gathering for the event as local businessmen hosted a bean feed to thank farmers for their support of area businesses. Today, thousands flock to Trailside Park in downtown Pequot Lakes to celebrate this annual tradition.

The town members are so serious about Bean Hole Days that they even have named the kettles that the beans are in. There's Sven, Lena, Ole, Big Bertha, and of course, Baby Olga.

Hungry bean-eaters don't just hail from Pequot Lakes, though - Bean Hole Days brings in people from all over the country and the world.

Experience Bean Hole Days yourself!

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

