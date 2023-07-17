Pequot Lakes Bean Hole Days 2023

Come and celebrate Bean Hole Days July 18- 19, 2023, in downtown Pequot Lakes. The huge cast iron kettles of beans are buried on Tuesday, July 18, so they can cook overnight and be served at noon, Wednesday, July 19.

The Bean Hole Days tradition in Pequot Lakes goes back to 1938 when people began gathering for the event as local businessmen hosted a bean feed to thank farmers for their support of area businesses. Today, thousands flock to Trailside Park in downtown Pequot Lakes to celebrate this annual tradition.

The town members are so serious about Bean Hole Days that they even have named the kettles that the beans are in. There's Sven, Lena, Ole, Big Bertha, and of course, Baby Olga.

Hungry bean-eaters don't just hail from Pequot Lakes, though - Bean Hole Days brings in people from all over the country and the world.

