Pequot Lakes author to host writing workshop for middle school students

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes author Candace Simar will present a two-day, free writing workshop for middle school students from 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 and June 21, at the Pequot Lakes Library.

Participating students will build a character, set the stage and write a story. Participants should bring a notebook and pen/pencil.

This workshop is sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Library. Register at the library. Drop-ins are welcome.