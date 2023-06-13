99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, June 13

Pequot Lakes and Pine River libraries to host free Jolly Pops concerts

They’ll also visit Brainerd, Cass Lake, Wadena, Walker, Park Rapids, Longville, Blackduck and Bemidji

Jolly Pops.jpg
The Jolly Pops Band will perform at area libraries on a tour from June 27-July 1, 2023.
Contributed / Jolly Pops
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

The Jolly Pops are touring area libraries offering free kids concerts Tuesday, June 27, to Saturday, July 1.

Read more local area news

They’ll visit Brainerd, Cass Lake, Wadena, Walker, Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Park Rapids, Longville, Blackduck and Bemidji during their tour. Area stops include:

  • Tuesday, June 27: Brainerd Public Library, 9:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, June 28: Wadena City Library, 10 a.m.; Walker Public Library, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 29: Pine River at The Warehouse, 10:30 a.m.; Pequot Lakes at the Cole Memorial Building, 2 p.m.
  • Friday, June 30: Longville Margaret Welch Memorial Library, 3 p.m.

The Jolly Pops are a Chanhassen-based band of dads offering fun and educational programming for preschool and elementary aged children. They combine singing, dancing, puppets and games into concerts and programs for kids.

The puppets come out at the end of concerts to interact with the kids through jokes and fun.

Jolly Pops2.jpg
The family-friendly band Jolly Pops will be in Pine River and Pequot Lakes on June 29, 2023.
Contributed / Jolly Pops

The Jolly Pops have performed countless family music concerts at libraries and events all over Minnesota. The lyrics are full of humor that kids and adults not only understand but can relate to.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

For more information, contact participating libraries or visit www.krls.org .

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.

