Pelican Lakes is topic of Unlimited Learning program

CROSBY — James Henderson will describe his dedication to and the history of Pelican Lakes in Crow Wing County at a Lakes Area Unlimited Learning program at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Crosby-Ironton High School.

Attendance is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

Attendees will learn about the history of Pelican Lakes, from the time lakes formed as the last glaciers receded to the logging industry.

Through never-published history and photographs, visitors will see how the automobile brought tourism and resorts to the lakes area. They will learn about the early history, how the bays were named and how major weather events impacted the area.

Henderson is a retired veterinarian, bio-medical researcher and accomplished digital photographer. He most recently served as editor and contributing author of “Life on the Lakes — A History of the Pelican Lakes in Crow Wing County.”