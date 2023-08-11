Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pelican Lakes is topic of Unlimited Learning program

Event is Aug. 14 at Crosby-Ironton High School

Lakes Area Unlimited Learning logo.png
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

CROSBY — James Henderson will describe his dedication to and the history of Pelican Lakes in Crow Wing County at a Lakes Area Unlimited Learning program at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Crosby-Ironton High School.

Attendance is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Attendees will learn about the history of Pelican Lakes, from the time lakes formed as the last glaciers receded to the logging industry.

Through never-published history and photographs, visitors will see how the automobile brought tourism and resorts to the lakes area. They will learn about the early history, how the bays were named and how major weather events impacted the area.

Henderson is a retired veterinarian, bio-medical researcher and accomplished digital photographer. He most recently served as editor and contributing author of “Life on the Lakes — A History of the Pelican Lakes in Crow Wing County.”

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
goat seeking attention 2.jpg
Members Only
Local
When you can't beat 'em, eat 'em
8m ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
081023-smart-salting-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 smart salting trainings to be held in Cass and Crow Wing counties
18h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
14-year-old boy drowns in Star Lake near Crosslake
21h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
EagleViewSpeedZone.JPG
Local
Grant sought to help ease Eagle View school transit issues
1d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Fritz Loven Park bridge Aug. 7, 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Larger, two-lane bridge chosen for Fritz Loven Park replacement in Lake Shore
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Crosslake Art Club show August 2023.png
Community
Crosslake Art Club Art Show set Aug. 10-12
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
3d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler