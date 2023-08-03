Patriots 2023 Fall Sports Schedule
Tennis team kicks off the 2023 fall season away vs Crosby-Ironton August 17.
Tennis team kicks off the 2023 fall season away vs Crosby-Ironton August 17
Pequot Lakes Patriots Football, Volleyball, Cross Country, Tennis, 7th Grade Football, 8th Grade Football, Junior High Volleyball and Junior High Tennis. Brought to you by our fantastic Pequot Lakes Patriots sponsors!
This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.
ADVERTISEMENT