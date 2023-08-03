Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Patriots 2023 Fall Sports Schedule

Tennis team kicks off the 2023 fall season away vs Crosby-Ironton August 17.

PineandLakes.com
By Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 3:57 PM

Pequot Lakes Patriots Football, Volleyball, Cross Country, Tennis, 7th Grade Football, 8th Grade Football, Junior High Volleyball and Junior High Tennis. Brought to you by our fantastic Pequot Lakes Patriots sponsors!

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

