Pancake breakfast fundraiser set in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — The 40&8 Voiture Locale 754 will host a blueberry pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion Post 49 to raise money for nurses training scholarships.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Breakfast also includes sausage and scrambled eggs, coffee and milk.

Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for kids under age 10.