Pancake breakfast fundraiser set in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — The 40&8 Voiture Locale 754 will host a blueberry pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion Post 49 to raise money for nurses training scholarships.
Breakfast also includes sausage and scrambled eggs, coffee and milk.
Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for kids under age 10.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!