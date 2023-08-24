Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

Pancake breakfast fundraiser set in Pequot Lakes

Proceeds from Aug. 27 event will go to nursing scholarships

Today at 12:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The 40&8 Voiture Locale 754 will host a blueberry pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion Post 49 to raise money for nurses training scholarships.

Breakfast also includes sausage and scrambled eggs, coffee and milk.

Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for kids under age 10.

