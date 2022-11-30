Pages from the Past: Nov. 30, 2022

60 years ago, Nov. 30, 1962

Terry Baker, recently awarded the Heisman Trophy as the outstanding college football player in the nation, was born in Pine River, where his grandfather, Mr. Theodore White, operated a shoe repair business just prior to World War II.

50 years ago, Nov. 30, 1972

John and Pat Phillips, new operators of Lakes Feed here in Pine River, will hold their Grand Opening on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2.

Annual Christmas Open houses are being held Sunday, Dec. 3, at Elling's Flower and Gift Shop in Pequot Lakes, and Perkins Crosslake Garden Center in Crosslake.

ADVERTISEMENT

25 years ago, Nov. 26. 1997

Durkee site may open up opportunities: Housing shortage will nag the lakes area into the next century

(Headline) Sheri Hoplin to compete in Miss Minnesota Teen USA pageant

10 years ago, Nov. 29, 2012

After many months of negotiations, the Pine River-Backus School Board accepted Superintendent Cathy Bettino's three-year contract with a salary freeze.

(Headline) Felthous honored as PR-B Teacher of the Year

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

