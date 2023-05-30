99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Pages from the Past: May 31, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 5:57 AM

60 years ago, May 31, 1963

(Headline) Pine River Hobby Craft Shop opens in morning

The Pine River Hobbycrafts met on Monday evening in a hotel dining room for the purpose of setting up their displays.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

From time to time in the pages of the Pine River Journal will be featured cartoons by our own local artist, Dick York.

50 years ago, May 31, 1973

(Headline) Gas rationing effect on tourism expected to be light

Dorothy Severeid, Arlene Erickson and Thelma Torske have been chosen Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America for 1973.

25 years ago, May 29, 1998

Larry Howes, of Hackensack, has announced he will seek the Republican endorsement for Tony Kinkel's vacant House District 4B seat.

(Headline) Backus Elementary holds spelling bee: Jordan Zaffke, Sylvia Krecklau named winners

10 years ago, May 30, 2013

Sally Jones, a teacher with Pine River-Backus Schools since 1973, says her career was inspired by many special people, including councilors at Bemidji State University who told her she related well with students.

(Headline) Wireless Woods and JJ's Trading Post deal locally made kayaks

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
