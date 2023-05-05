Pages from the Past: May 3, 2023

60 years ago, May 3, 1963

(Headline) Harvey Cromett, lifelong resident, died Wednesday

The Pine River Fire Department answered two fire calls this week, the first to the home recently purchased by Lawrence Kicker.

50 years ago, May 3, 1973

(Headline) Former area man wins centennial book naming contest

First prize of $20 goes to Mr. J.W. Wicklund for his winning title: "Logsleds to Snowmobiles."

25 years ago, May 7, 1998

Despite fervent opposition from two neighboring landowners, the Backus City Council approved renovations to the popular Pine Mountain Lake access known as the sawdust pile at its May 4 meeting.

(Headline) Taxidermy 101: Tom Lupella's class at Pine River-Backus High School gives students a firsthand look at animal anatomy

May 13, 2013 produced ample syrup for those willing to go out for it. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

10 years ago, May 2, 2013

(Photo) Randy Schwegel's spaniel, Libby, demands to go collecting maple sap whenever Schwegel goes out, but he says she has never helped carry a single gallon of sap out of the woods.

(Headline) Hackensack gets new dining trifecta

(Headline) Pine Mountain Gospel Church deals with 'curious' kids who break in

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer